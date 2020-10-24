Western Kentucky's offense did just enough to beat Chattanooga on Saturday.
Tyrrell Pigrome, who entered the game at quarterback on the final play of the third quarter, threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Craig Burt Jr. with 1:21 remaining to give the Hilltoppers a 13-10 win over Chattanooga at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"Great win. Not a pretty win by any means, but it was a win that our football team really needed," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "I'm really proud of our football team on a night where there were a lot of things that wasn't pretty.
"My hat's off to the defense, just keeping the score down and giving our offense an opportunity multiple times, and my hat's off to the offense – when we needed it the most right there, we were able to find a way to get it into the end zone and find a way to win."
WKU (2-4) continued its offensive struggles throughout much of the game, but got the ball back at its own 46-yard line with a four-point deficit and 5:29 left on the clock. The Hilltoppers eventually reached the UTC 2 before two rushes – one from Pigrome and one from Gaej Walker – each went back a yard. After timeouts from both teams, Pigrome threw a ball up for Burt, who came down with it for the touchdown to make it 13-10.
"From the huddle, they called fades to both sides, so just from the beginning, I'm just thinking I just want to make a play for my team, I want to be the one to help my team win," Burt said. "He was pressed up. I just hit him with a two-step release, he kind of bit on it to the inside so I ran out. Pig threw it up there – he let me go get it however I can go get it – and I went to make a play."
Confusion ensued on the kickoff. UTC's Bryce Nunnelly caught it in the end zone, then broke free to the other end of the field for the touchdown. However, two officials ran in with whistles blowing, and ruled that Tyrin Summers signaled for a fair catch, negating the score. After review, the call on the field stood, and UTC was forced to start at its 12 after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on head coach Rusty Wright.
The Hilltopper defense stood tall, forcing the Mocs to turn the ball over on downs and allowing WKU to run out the clock for its second victory of the season after back-to-back losses to Marshall and UAB. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to travel to Provo, Utah, next week to face No. 12 BYU.
WKU's defense held UTC in check for much of the game, allowing just 10 points and 225 yards of offense. The Hilltoppers limited Mocs quarterback Drayton Arnold to 90 yards on 9-of-23 passing, and Ailym Ford to 92 yards on 25 carries – below his average of 108.1 yards per game as a freshman last season.
UTC was playing its first and only game of the fall, after the Southern Conference Council of Presidents announced the league would not have fall league competition in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It allowed nonconference games at each institution's discretion.
The Mocs picked up 75 of their yards on the game's first possession – a 14-play scoring drive that spanned 7:16. The Hilltoppers were unable to get off the field three times on third down on the drive, including a third-and-goal from the 10 that Arnold ran for a touchdown.
"The problem was at the beginning, it was their first game and we didn't have too much film on them, so we didn't really know what they were going to come out in," WKU linebacker Eli Brown said. "Once we came to the sideline and communicated what they were doing, we adjusted and ended up changing our defense, and once we changed our defense around, they couldn't move the ball on us."
UTC converted just 2-of-12 third downs after that, and were tackled for loss 10 times in the game by the Hilltopper defense.
WKU answered with a 7-play, 50-yard drive that ended with a 32-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson. The 7-3 score stood at halftime, but not for a lack of opportunity. The Hilltoppers got to the UTC 10 with a 19-play drive, but quarterback Kevaris Thomas was sacked and fumbled, giving the ball back to the Mocs to end the half.
The Mocs weren't able to get the offense going in their first possession of the third, but a punt was touched by Dionte Ruffin and UTC recovered, setting up a 22-yard field goal from Victor Ulmo to make it 10-3. WKU again answered a UTC score with a Narveson field goal – this time from 32 yards.
Thomas, who took over as starting quarterback last week at UAB, left the game late in the third with a hip pointer that Helton said he had been struggling with since the trip to Birmingham.
Pigrome had been battling turf toe, but entered on the final play of the third quarter and completed a 38-yard pass to Mitchell Tinsley. WKU's offense was unable to sustain the drive, or its next, but got the ball back with 5:29 left and was able to engineer the game-winning series to avoid a loss to an FCS opponent for the third straight season.
"I thought we just had to put our mind to it and know, like, we've just got to score this drive. There ain't no telling if it's the last one, or we might get another one," Pigrome said. "When we're out there in the huddle, we're just saying like, 'Let's just put one together.' That's what we tried to do and that's what we did."
Pigrome finished with 73 yards on 4-of-8 passing and a touchdown, while Thomas had 59 yards on 12-of-17 passing. Burt had five receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown, Tinsley had 46 yards on four receptions and Xavier Lane had 24 yards on four receptions. The Hilltoppers were without Dayton Wade due to a lower leg injury, and Dalvin Smith left midway through the first quarter with a lower leg injury.
Walker had 88 yards on 17 carries – his most productive game of the season – and Jakairi Moses had 39 yards on five attempts. WKU had 254 yards of offense in the game.
"Watching that football team (Chattanooga) – that was a good football team and I really don't care what anybody says about, well hey, they're a lower division team or anything like that and that was their first game. I thought they were a really good football team that did a really nice job tonight," Helton said. "It was good to win this game and get the momentum."
