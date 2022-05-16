Western Kentucky's softball season came to a close Sunday night when it didn't hear its name called during the NCAA Tournament selection show.
The Hilltoppers had a strong regular season and advanced to the Conference USA Tournament championship game but did not receive an at-large bid to the 64-team NCAA Tournament.
"The selection criteria by design ensures an unfair outcome," WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart tweeted Monday. "The 'overall resume' enables Power 5 leagues to hoard at large bids but with all 32 leagues guaranteed a team then weaker 'overall resumes' get in over non Power 5 at large candidates. 11 with 100+ RPI made 2022 Tourney."
WKU finished the 2022 season with a 38-13 record – the .745 winning percentage was the highest in program history, and its 38 wins were second-most in a single season in program history. The 2013 team won 43 games but played 10 more games than the 2022 team did.
WKU's RPI is No. 41 in the country.
The Hilltoppers' 23-2 record at the WKU Softball Complex marked its best-ever home record. Included in those wins were one over then-No. 5 Alabama, 3-1, in front of a record crowd of 1,512 fans packed into the bleachers and the parking structure overlooking left field.
Many believed the win would propel the Hilltoppers to the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team if they didn't win the C-USA Tournament, but WKU followed the midweek win over the SEC foe by dropping two of three games at Southern Miss – a team that finished fifth of six teams in the league's West Division.
Alabama didn't do WKU any favors in the postseason, however, and fell to Missouri in its first game of the SEC Tournament – its first opening-round loss since 1999 and third overall. Arkansas ended up winning the tournament for the first time. WKU hosted the Razorbacks on March 21 in a game that was tied 1-1 entering the sixth before Arkansas pulled away for an 8-1 win. The Tide and Razorbacks are fourth and fifth in RPI, respectively. WKU's season also included a pair of 2-0 losses to Power Five programs Texas A&M and Ole Miss – the Hilltoppers were also beat 10-2 in six innings in its second game with the Rebels.
WKU rallied to sweep Middle Tennessee in the final weekend of the regular season to claim the East Division crown outright but fell to Charlotte 6-5 in its first game of the C-USA Tournament – Charlotte has an RPI of 33. The Hilltoppers staved off Florida Atlantic, Marshall and Louisiana Tech – the regular-season league champion – in elimination games but fell 9-0 in five innings to North Texas in the championship game.
According to NCAA conference rankings report through the end of conference tournaments, C-USA was the seventh-best league in the country. C-USA Tournament champion North Texas was the only team from the league to advance to the NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin with regionals May 20 at host sites for the tournament's top 16 seeds.
Despite not making the tournament, 2022 marked a second straight strong season for the Hilltoppers since the 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WKU, which was coming off a 2021 season in which it claimed the C-USA Tournament title on its home field, also picked up its 700th program win this season, and WKU's Board of Regents approved the construction for a new facility for the softball and soccer teams. The facility is expected to be ready in the summer of 2023.
"Thank you to the 2022 (WKU softball) team for a special and memorable season!" Stewart tweeted after the selection show. "A national RPI of 40 and their 38-13 record marks the highest seasonal winning pct. in program history (.745)! Also had 2nd most wins in a season, best home record (23-2) and longest winning streak (12)!"