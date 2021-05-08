The Western Kentucky softball team won both games of Friday’s doubleheader against Florida Atlantic to secure a spot in the upcoming Conference USA Tournament.
Kennedy Sullivan delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh for the 4-3 win in game one. Game two saw Sullivan and Kelsey Aikey combine for a complete-game shutout in the 4-0 WKU victory.
“Our circle was strong today and we made good adjustments offensively and defensively,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “I’m proud of the way we fought today and for all players stepping up. Sullivan had a big day dominating in the circle and hitting the walk off.”
WKU improved to 25-12 with the Friday sweep and now sits at 8-6 in C-USA play. Florida Atlantic moved to 12-33 with the setbacks and 6-12 in league games. WKU will be the first tournament host to make the eight-team field since 2014, breaking a five-season drought.
After Florida Atlantic struck first in Friday’s opener with an RBI single from Kaitlyn Burke, Paige Carter led the Hilltoppers off with a base hit and came around to score on a single and error play from Kendall Smith, tying the game 1-1.
The Hilltoppers added two more runs in the bottom of the third when Carter, Jordan Ridge and Sullivan connected for back-to-back-to-back one-out doubles for a 3-1 WKU lead. Carter’s knock was her 16th of the season, tying her for the single-season record, which is currently held by Jordan Thomas (2018) and Jessie Richardson (2000).
FAU tied the game 3-3 on a Hilltopper error in the fifth. The score remained tied until the bottom of the seventh when the Tops entered walk-off territory. Princess Valencia stepped into the box and led off the frame with a pinch-hit single before Taylor Davis returned to the lineup as a pinch runner. TJ Webster moved her into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt before Carter and Ridge each drew walks to load the bases. From there, Sullivan connected with the second pitch she saw to plate Davis for the winning run.
WKU now has seven walk-off wins this season and nine come-from-behind victories.
Shelby Nunn pitched a complete game to improve to 10-3. She struck out a season-best six batters while allowing just four hits.
After retiring the Owls in order to open game two, Sullivan blasted a two-out home run to give WKU a 1-0 lead it would never relinquish. Smith and Valencia also drew walks in the frame while Maddie Bowlds struck for her first of two hits in the game as seven Hilltoppers made a plate appearance.
WKU tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the second as the squad batted through the order. Brylee Hage and Webster opened things with back-to-back singles before Carter drew a walk to load the bases. Ridge followed with an RBI hit by pitch. Three batters later, Bowlds and Valencia each recorded RBI base hits to push the Tops’ lead to 4-0.
Kelsey Aikey relieved Sullivan for the seventh inning for her first appearance in two weeks. After handling a comebacker, Aikey allowed a single, but from there, she struck out the next batter before inducing a fly ball to first base and lock up the 4-0 WKU win.
With the strikeout, Aikey now needs eight to tie (562) and nine more to own the all-time WKU strikeout record.
Sullivan earned the win in the circle, moving to 7-0 on the season. She struck out a season-best nine while allowing zero walks and just two hits.
The two teams are now scheduled to conclude the series Saturday with a doubleheader. First pitch for game one is scheduled for noon.