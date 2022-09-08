Austin Reed knows he hasn’t played his best football yet through two starts with Western Kentucky – and that’s a good thing.
The Hilltoppers’ first-year starter who transferred from Division II West Florida in the offseason has helped guide the team to a 2-0 start entering a bye week, and he is just focused on improving with each game.
“The most important thing has happened – that we’ve gotten those two wins,” Reed said. “Overall that’s pretty good, but I feel like there’s areas we can obviously improve. I feel like we played a certain way against Austin Peay, so we felt like we could improve a little bit, and we improved a little bit against Hawaii, and so the plan is to improve from Hawaii against Indiana, and then after that improve from Indiana to FIU. The process is just getting better every week and just improving constantly.
“Football season’s a long process. You don’t want to be playing your best football Week 1. You want to be playing your best football Week 10, 11. That process is getting to that point. Overall, I’m very happy with the wins so far, but I still feel like there’s areas to improve.”
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Reed has thrown for 547 yards and seven touchdowns on 41-of-64 passing with two interceptions in WKU’s wins over Austin Peay and Hawaii. After settling in during his first start against the Governors, Reed threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns – two to his roommate, Malachi Corley – on 20-of-34 passing with an interception. He threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-31 passing with an interception in Saturday’s win in Honolulu, and he added 43 yards rushing on nine attempts. Following the Hawaii game, Reed was added to the Davey O’Brien Award Midseason Watch List.
WKU’s offensive line has kept Reed from being sacked after replacing three starters in the offseason, and the Hilltoppers’ defense has aided the offense with 10 takeaways that have resulted in 49 points off turnovers. WKU is averaging 43.5 points and 397.5 yards per game, but despite the success, head coach Tyson Helton says his team “left a lot of meat on the bone.”
“I thought he made good improvement from game one to game two. He seemed comfortable out there, made some good plays,” Helton said. “I like how he’s leading the football team. He knows he’s got to get a lot better, but I’m seeing that progression and that’s the biggest thing – you want to see that progression, taking that step. He’s done that so far. So long as he keeps improving, that’s the biggest thing.”
The Hilltoppers have had 11 different players catch passes from Reed so far this season, with four different players – Corley, Daewood Davis, Dalvin Smith and Jaylen Hall – catching scoring passes. Davis leads WKU with 202 yards on 11 catches, while Corley has 73 yards on nine catches.
“It’s a blessing to have the receiver room that we have with how deep it is. We have seven, eight guys who can go out there and make plays catching the ball,” Reed said. “ … It’s really a blessing to have that deep of a room and we have guys we haven’t even featured yet that could still go out there and make plays when they get healthy. Our running backs can get out in the passing game, our tight ends have shown what they can do, so it’s obviously a blessing as a quarterback to have all those weapons at your disposal and they’ve made my job very easy and they’ve made me look good along the way.”
Statistically, Reed has been one of the top quarterbacks WKU has rolled out to start a season in recent years.
Of the six quarterbacks to start the first two games of each season for the Hilltoppers since 2017– Bailey Zappe, Tyrrell Pigrome, Steven Duncan, Drew Eckels and Mike White – only Zappe – who finished with FBS all-time single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns last year – threw for more yards and touchdowns during their first two games of the season, and of those quarterbacks, only Zappe and White had a better completion percentage in those games.
WKU also had quarterbacks outside those season-opening starters – Kevaris Thomas in 2020, Ty Storey in 2019 and Davis Shanley and Duncan in 2018 – during that time start multiple games after the team’s first two games those seasons, and Reed has more yards passing and touchdown passes in his first two starts than those players had in their first two starts of those seasons. Of the six quarterbacks to start since Helton took over as head coach ahead of the 2019 season, only Pigrome and Storey threw fewer interceptions in their first two starts of the season than Reed, but Reed has significantly more yards passing and touchdown passes than Pigrome's 310 yards and four touchdowns and Storey's 382 yards and three touchdowns through their first two starts.
Reed is in his first year playing FBS football – he started his career at Southern Illinois before transferring to West Florida ahead of the 2019 season. He went 22-3 as the starting quarterback over two seasons with the Argonauts – the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and claimed a national title in 2019. During that time, he threw for 7,507 yards and 78 touchdowns.
He beat out West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege for WKU's starting job during fall camp, and Doege has since transferred to Troy. Despite his experience playing college football, Reed’s first start for the Hilltoppers was only his second ever against a Division I school, and Saturday’s win was his first against an FBS team.
Next, he’ll get a Power Five foe from the Big Ten – Indiana.
“I transferred up to this level to be able to play these games,” Reed said. “Going to Indiana, playing in front of 55,000 people hopefully – that’s going to be a fun time, a Big Ten opponent. Can’t make the game too much though, that’s the biggest thing. You can’t go into those games thinking too much. You’ve just got to enjoy the moment instead of letting the moment take advantage of you.”
Reed had a later arrival than most to WKU this spring, but had an even later arrival when he got to Pensacola, Fla., in 2019, he says. West Florida lost its first game that season to Carson-Newman, 20-13, but went on to win the Division II national title.
“In 2019, our first game at UWF we lost, so thankfully we didn’t have to do that here,” Reed said. “It was the same thing with just everything being a process. If we would’ve played the national championship in 2019 Week 3, we probably would’ve gotten beat by 30.
“That’s really the biggest thing I’ve learned about football, and especially college football, is you don’t want to be playing your best football at the beginning of the year – you want to be just getting better each and every week. I see that a lot with our team. ... We’ve got to keep doing that enough to win games and hopefully we’re just continuing to play better football and we’re just rolling throughout the season.”