Time is running out for Western Kentucky sixth-year guard Emmanuel Akot – he knows that.
With just four regular-season games remaining, the next two at home representing the Tops’ last appearances of the season at E.A. Diddle Arena, there isn’t much time left for Akot and his teammates to suit up and go play.
It’s been a whirlwind final season of college basketball for the native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, whose career spanned three different programs – first at Arizona for two seasons, then a stint at Boise State (2019-22) before finally ending up in Bowling Green for his final season.
“It’s been a great experience,” Akot said. “Obviously, we’ve had our ups and downs, but in terms of joining the program I feel like I joined a family this year where I feel like I’m loved and pushed to play my best. So that’s been great. Winding down on the season, I think we can still do special things. I think we just need to come together. I think we have and this team is fighting. But it’s been a great experience overall.”
Luke Frampton could say the same, except his playing career at WKU is already over. The sixth-year guard from Poca, W.Va., spent the past three seasons playing for the Hilltoppers after transferring from Davidson and found a home – and a wife – in Bowling Green. Frampton suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on Jan. 21 at home against Charlotte, bringing his college career to a sudden stop.
“If I’ve said this once I’ve said it a million times, but this place really changed my life,” Frampton said. “I’m super thankful, super blessed that I ended up here.”
There is still the chance to make a few more good memories before Akot, Frampton and fifth-year senior forward Jairus Hamilton exit the building one final time as Hilltoppers. It starts Thursday night with an 8 p.m. matchup against Louisiana Tech, followed by a 7 p.m. game against UAB on Saturday at Diddle.
Two more chances for good vibes, two more shots at building a little momentum before hitting the road for a final two-game road trip followed by the Conference USA tournament in Frisco, Texas – the last and only chance the Tops have of playing beyond that will take nothing less than winning the C-USA tournament title.
After two straight road losses – an overtime defeat at Charlotte last Thursday followed by a loss at Rice on Saturday – WKU (14-13 overall, 6-10 C-USA) could use any kind of lift.
Louisiana Tech (13-14, 6-10) already dealt the Tops one of their more painful losses this season back on Jan. 19 in Ruston, La. After WKU built a 57-47 lead with 13:34 to play, the Bulldogs reeled off a 23-4 run to swing a 10-point deficit into a nine-point lead. The Tops charged back, outscoring La Tech 13-4 in the last five minutes to force overtime – then got shut out in the extra frame for an 85-74 overtime loss.
“A very capable, good Louisiana Tech team – very athletic,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “We gotta get back, coming off two tough losses, we’ve got to get back and find a way to defend home court starting Thursday night.”
The Tops continue to struggle with ill-timed cold snaps on offense, which allows game-changing runs when combined with WKU’s struggles defending the 3-point line this year.
Losing Frampton – the team’s top 3-point threat and an all-around heady player on both ends of the court – has been somewhat lessened by the emergence of redshirt sophomore Dontaie Allen as a viable scoring option to support top scorer Dayvion McKnight (17.1 points) Akot (10.8 ppg) and Hamilton (9.8 ppg), but beyond that group it has sometimes been a scramble to find additional scoring punch.
“It’s well-documented – we just don’t score very well in the paint,” Stansbury said. “It’s a well-documented stat. I’m not talking about our driving or lobs, but just throwing it to the block – that’s not one of our strengths. So when you don’t have a strength like that, you depend on the 3 a little more than maybe you’d like to, you depend on driving maybe a little more than you’d like to. Those there can be a little inconsistent sometimes.”
If the loss to La Tech was one of the more disappointing setbacks, beating league favorite UAB 80-78 in Birmingham, Ala., on Jan. 11 – three games before the loss to the Bulldogs – has to rank among the Tops’ best wins this season. That was part of a three-game win streak, which was sandwiched between a five-game skid before and a five-game skid after.
Up-and-down, down-and-up – It’s been that kind of year for WKU, which is tied for eighth with La Tech in the C-USA standings after being picked to finish second in the conference preseason coaches’ poll.
Stansbury’s nine-game absence due to an undisclosed health issue didn’t help, and he claims the blame for the Hilltoppers’ inconsistent ways.
“I put us in a bad situation,” Stansbury said. “As I’ve said, our coaches did an unbelievable job. Those players did an unbelievable job.”
Thursday’s 8 p.m. game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.