Western Kentucky will begin organized football practices this weekend in preparation for the upcoming season, the school announced Friday.
The Hilltoppers have been taking part in voluntary workouts since returning to campus as part of the COVID-19 athletic restart plan, but had the start of formal fall camp pushed back as a precautionary measure and with the start of the football season being delayed.
Practices will be closed, with only players, coaches and essential staff allowed inside Houchens-Smith Stadium and the football facility for the foreseeable future.
The first wave of athletes returning to campus for voluntary workouts – 65 football players – took place June 8, and the rest of the team was allowed to return July 6.
The regular season was supposed to begin Sept. 3 with the Hilltoppers hosting UT Chattanooga, but the game was postponed to a date to be determined. On Thursday, the Southern Conference Council of Presidents announced the league will not have fall league competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but allowed for nonconference contests at each institutions' discretion.
"The Southern Conference made the difficult decision to postpone fall league competition today," UT Chattanooga vice president and director of athletics Mark Wharton said in a news release. "We will continue to explore the feasibility of non-conference games in the fall and those decisions will be made in the coming days."
No announcement has been made if the game will be played, and Thursday's announcement is just the latest in a series of scheduling news for the Hilltoppers.
Conference USA met Wednesday to discuss updates from earlier in the week, including the Big Ten and Pac-12's decisions not to play fall sports in 2020, as well as that of C-USA member Old Dominion. C-USA announced plans late last week to continue to play an eight-game conference schedule as was previously set, as well as up to four nonconference games. No announcement was made regarding any updates to scheduling following the meeting, as was expected leading into it, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
"Conference USA membership continued evaluation, including robust discussion with medical experts, on Wednesday night. Myocarditis, mental health and enhanced testing protocols remain the focus," C-USA posted in a statement on Twitter following the meeting.
WKU is currently scheduled to open the at Louisville on Sept. 12. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 26, but uncertainty followed after the ACC’s July 19 announcement that it would change its football scheduling model to play 11 games, with 10 conference games and one nonconference.
The new ACC guidelines left open the possibility the Louisville-WKU game could still be played, as it stated all nonconference game opponents would be selected by the respective school and must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all nonconference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC. Louisville was also originally scheduled to host Murray State on Sept. 19 and Kentucky on Nov. 28, but a potential Governor’s Cup meeting between the Cardinals and Wildcats was eliminated July 30 when the SEC announced it would play a 10-game conference-only schedule, with Sept. 26 the new date for season openers.
Old Dominion announced the cancellation of its fall athletic season Monday, leaving the Hilltoppers with a hole in the schedule for Oct. 31 in what was supposed to be the homecoming game. Old Dominion is the only C-USA school to announce the cancellation of its fall sports seasons.
WKU was also scheduled to play a nonconference game at Indiana on Sept. 12, but the Big Ten announced July 9 it would play conference-only schedules if fall sports were to take place. The game would have been the first in a three-game series and WKU was contracted to receive $550,000 from the meeting. In a July 16 Zoom conference, Stewart said Indiana athletics director Scott Dolson called him following the Big Ten’s announcement, and that the two planned to discuss details of the cancellation at a later time.
The Hilltoppers still have a Sept. 19 nonconference game versus Liberty on the schedule, and are scheduled to open the C-USA portion of the schedule Oct. 3 at Middle Tennessee.
