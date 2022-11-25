Tyson Helton believes his Hilltoppers could be in for their biggest test of the season this weekend.
Western Kentucky will face a motivated FAU team on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. The Owls are playing for bowl eligibility, while the Hilltoppers are hoping to keep chances at a berth in the Conference USA championship game alive.
“It’s going to probably be our biggest test of the season,” Helton said. “You want to end the regular season in the right way, and that’s our main goal. We’ve got a ton to play for and we want to get this last one, as do they. I expect it to be a four-quarter game all the way down the stretch.”
WKU (7-5 overall, 5-2 C-USA) fell at Auburn 41-17 last weekend after securing bowl eligibility with a win over Rice the week prior. Both the Hilltoppers and North Texas have two losses in league play, and with a win and a Mean Green loss to Rice on Saturday, WKU would return to the C-USA championship game for a second straight season. The final will be played at UTSA.
“We’ve got to rebound this week. We’ve got to go back on the road this week. FAU is just as good as Auburn,” Helton said. “I’ve been watching them on film, they are a very talented football team. It’ll take everything we have to go win the game. We can take away a lot from this loss to Auburn, try to fix the problems that we had and hopefully make them right at FAU.”
FAU (5-6, 4-3) sits behind UTSA, WKU and North Texas in the league standings after going to Middle Tennessee and getting romped 49-21 last weekend. The Owls are at risk of missing out on bowl eligibility for a second straight season heading into the final week of the regular season. Of FAU’s five wins, four have come at home compared to its 1-5 record on the road.
“We have to play like our lives depend on it. Like I told our guys, ‘It’s test taking time.’ It’s going to test what’s inside all of us,” FAU head coach Willie Taggart said Monday at his weekly news conference. “We have to coach better and play better. I do believe in this football team, and I do believe we’ll come out and play better than what we did last weekend. That was an anomaly.
“We have to play our best. This is a really good football team coming in here. The one thing we’re going to have to do more than anything is we have to do a better job of tackling – tackling in space. We’re going to see a lot of the same things from Western that we saw in the Middle Tennessee game. And then offensively, we have to be consistent when it comes to executing and scoring touchdowns. Against Western, you can’t just get field goals, you have to score touchdowns because of their offense.”
FAU’s offense is in the middle of the pack in C-USA with 29.6 points and 407.2 yards per game. N’Kosi Perry leads the unit – the quarterback has thrown for 2,428 yards and 23 touchdowns on 188-of-332 passing with five interceptions, and has added 226 yards and six scores on 80 rushing attempts.
LaJohntay Wester is FAU’s top receiver with 58 catches for 655 yards and eight touchdowns, while Jahmal Edrine has added 526 yards and four touchdowns on 36 catches and Je’Quan Burton has 490 yards and four touchdowns on 30 receptions.
“N’Kosi’s a great player. I was at Florida last year and we opened with FAU, so I got the whole summer to try to watch him,” WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said. “I think he is dynamic. I think he is a super talented thrower. ... Obviously played last year and is a Miami transfer.
“I think he is a dynamic runner when he chooses to run it – I think he wants to throw it first and I think they obviously have runs that are designed to be able to run. But we’ve got to be able to have plans for anything we do with quarterback runs. Very similar to last week trying to get ready for a very talented quarterback and elite guy with his feet.”
Larry McCammon III leads FAU’s rushing attack with 871 yards and five touchdowns on 177 attempts. Zuberi Mobley has accounted for 518 yards and three touchdowns on 96 carries.
The Owls allow 26.1 points on average this season, while WKU has the second-best scoring offense in the league at 36.2 points per game. The Hilltoppers are coming off a loss at Auburn where it scored just 17 points, however, and they all came in the second quarter.
“Man, they (FAU) fly around. They’re very, very talented. Big guys. Coach (Todd) Orlando over there does a great job getting them in position to be successful, in position to play with their hair on fire and that’s the whole thing with them, is they’re super, super talented,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said.
“Just being able to get them out in space and try and make a play on them I think is going to be our best chance with them, and ultimately just getting off to a fast start which has kind of been the name of the game all year. Whenever we get out to a fast start, we like our chances. That’s the big thing. The guys understand that, they understand that we’ve got to come out swinging, they understand that we’ve got to come out and execute at a high level – everybody – so that’s the big thing. Just making sure that we play our game. Don’t let them play their game and we play our game.”
FAU leads the all-time series with WKU 9-4, after the Hilltoppers snapped a four-game skid to the Owls with a 52-17 victory last year in Bowling Green.
As of Thursday, WKU was a 7.5-point favorite for the game, which is set to be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.{&end}