Western Kentucky is getting the football season started.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open fall camp Friday in preparation for their Aug. 27 season opener against Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“Really, really excited about the 2022 season. It’s upon us and it’s a fun day,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “I’m looking forward to getting out there tomorrow and getting our first practice. I think we’ve got a good football team. We’ve got a lot of questions that we’ve got to have answered by the end of fall camp and it should be some really, really good competition out there.”
WKU is coming off a 9-5 season in which it claimed the Conference USA East Division title before falling to USTA in the championship. The Hilltoppers followed the loss with a 59-38 victory over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl – the third bowl game and second bowl victory in three seasons under Helton.
The Hilltoppers will look much different this year, however.
Offensively, WKU lost offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and promoted three – Ben Arbuckle, Josh Crawford and Zach Lankford – to co-offensive coordinators, with Arbuckle handling play-calling duties as the quarterbacks coach.
The Hilltoppers are coming off a record-setting season offensively behind the play of quarterback Bailey Zappe, who broke NCAA single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns. WKU finished second nationally in scoring with 44.2 points per game and total offense with 535.3 yards per game, and it had the best passing attack at 433.7 yards per game.
WKU will open camp with a quarterback competition – there are six quarterbacks on the roster, but West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege and West Florida transfer Austin Reed are the frontrunners for the starting job.
WKU will also need to replace its top two receivers from last year, but believes it has depth at the position to help fill the void left by Jerreth Sterns and Mitchell Tinsley. Tight end Josh Simon is back after missing most of last season with a knee injury, as is Joey Beljan, who filled in the starting role after Simon’s injury. Jakairi Moses and Kye Robichaux return as the top two running backs from a season ago. The Tops are tasked with replacing three starters along the offensive line but return center Rusty Staats and left guard Quantavious Leslie to anchor the group.
“Of course everybody knows we were really, really good on offense last year,” Arbuckle said. “Some pieces left and a lot of turnover and stuff, but I’m really excited about the guys we have in here, players-wise and the coaching staff we have. Coach Helton’s done a great job of assembling a staff that works together, a lot of continuity and, frankly, we’re going to try to put our guys in the best position to be successful and score enough points to win the game, whatever that may be.”
Tyson Summers is bringing an “intelligent aggressiveness” with the defense as its new coordinator, after Maurice Crum left for Ole Miss following last season. His staff contains returning coaches in the secondary with Keynodo Hudson and along the line with Kenny Baker, but the program has added Michael Hutchings and Travis Cunningham as outside and inside linebackers coaches, respectively.
WKU allowed 29.4 points per game last season and lost its top two tacklers in Antwon Kincade and DeAngelo Malone – the latter of whom was a two-time C-USA Defensive Player of the Year who was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons – but return several other key pieces.
“I think one of the big things we talked about throughout spring is being able to build trust and build relationships,” Summers said. “I think that’s again where we want to continue to focus because it starts with individuals, it starts with people and it starts with players. Everything kind of manifests off of trust and the relationship as we continue to grow. I think the players have done a great job with the progression we’ve had and the installation and being able to have a considerable amount of carryover in some ways, and then being able to have some new things at the same time with some fresh faces.”
The Hilltoppers were picked to finish third in a new-look C-USA this season – Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss are no longer in the league after departing for the Sun Belt, and the top two teams in regular-season conference play will meet for the title. Defending champion UTSA was picked as the league favorite, followed by UAB.
Helton said the first week of practices will be a typical fall camp schedule, but that he’d like to get in a normal season routine – for example, Tuesdays are full-padded days, Wednesday are shells days, Thursdays are helmets days.
“I just feel like our team has been together long enough. They’ve done a great job over the summer training and we can get into our normal routine quicker. They’re in great shape,” Helton said. “We like our routine, so I just need that first week because the first three practices you’ve got to be in helmets and there’s a lot of things you’ve got to do and a lot of logistics there, so after we get out of that first week I’ll probably just get into our normal practice schedule.”
In addition to Austin Peay to open the season, the Hilltoppers have nonconference games scheduled at Hawaii (Sept. 3), at Indiana (Sept. 17) against Troy (Oct. 1) and at Auburn (Nov. 19). WKU’s first conference game is slated for Sept. 24 against FIU, and after hosting Troy, the Hilltoppers will go to UTSA (Oct. 8), go to Middle Tennessee (Oct. 15), host UAB (Oct. 21), host North Texas (Oct. 29), travel to Charlotte (Nov. 5), host Rice (Nov. 12) and travel to FAU (Nov. 26).
WKU’s season opener against the Govs is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. Aug. 27 and will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.{&end}