Western Kentucky’s football team has only met Houston Christian once before, but the connections between the two programs run deeper than that lone matchup back in 2016.
The Tops’ current arc of extreme production on offense can be traced in part to HCU. In 2021, a small group of transfers from that FCS program – then known as Houston Baptist – plus incoming offensive coordinator Zach Kittley helped rev up WKU for a run of success that continued with an 41-24 season-opening victory against South Florida at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
That 2021 season saw Houston Baptist transfer quarterback Bailey Zappe light up the scoreboard, setting FBS single-season records for passing yards (5,967) and passing touchdowns (62), while fellow HBU transfer Jerreth Sterns led the nation in receptions (150), receiving yards (1,902) and receiving touchdowns (17) as Kittley’s offense ranked second nationally in scoring with 44.2 points per game and first in passing at 433.7 yards per contest.
Kittley is gone now, having moved on to the same role at Texas Tech. His successor in 2022, Ben Arbuckle, also came from Houston Christian and fielded a similarly explosive offense featuring the emergence of current WKU standout quarterback Austin Reed and wide receiver Malachi Corley.
Arbuckle is now the offensive coordinator at Washington State. Zappe plays for the New England Patriots, while Sterns is with the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders. Only Sterns’ younger brother, current WKU redshirt sophomore wide receiver Josh Sterns, remains from that brief but highly productive pipeline.
WKU (1-0) welcomes back a Huskies team that opened its season last week with an impressive 66-0 home win over NAIA program Arkansas Baptist. Game time is 6 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium, with ESPN+ on the broadcast. The Tops won the only previous matchup between the schools 50-3 on Oct. 1, 2016, in Bowling Green.
“We’re very excited about Houston Christian coming in,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Good football team and they’ve had some good players. I think back to Bailey Zappe and Jerreth Sterns, two elite college football players that came from there. They’ve got a good staff and they do a great job. They had a big win in their opener, so should be a good game.”
Against Arkansas Baptist, the Huskies rolled up 473 yards of total offense. Running back Champ Dozier tallied 97 rushing yards and three TDs to earn Southland Offensive Player of the Week honors, while quarterbacks Colby Suits and Justin Fomby combined to go 16-of-20 passing for 232 yards and three score with no interceptions.
“They do a lot of different things offensively,” Helton said of Houston Christian. “They keep you off balance. They have some Air Raid principles in their offense. There’s a lot of specials, trick plays. I think the offensive coordinator does a good job. They’ve got big receivers to throw the ball to, big strong-armed quarterback. Defensively, they mix up the looks and kind of keep you guessing.”
The Hilltoppers regrouped from a slow start against South Florida to pull away and then put away the Bulls in the second half. The Tops did most of that without Corley, who was injured in the first quarter. Helton said Corley’s injury was a bruised chest, and the wideout, who led the nation in yards after the catch last season while 101 receptions for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns, could be available to play Saturday. The outlook is less optimistic for fellow wideout Michael Mathison, who missed the opener with a strained hip and is potentially a few weeks from returning to health.
“Very proud of our receiving corps,” Helton said. “A lot of men stepped up when Malachi went down. You saw a lot of new faces out there that you haven’t seen, and I thought they performed pretty well.”
Reed threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns – he also ran for one – in the opener.
WKU’s defense came up large late, with Aaron Key’s interception in the end zone snuffing out the Bulls’ potential game-tying score in the third quarter and linebacker JaQues Evans sealing the victory with a sack and strip fumble recovery that he returned for a 27-yard touchdown in the fourth.
South Florida’s bruising run game did roll up 336 yards against the Tops and the Bulls outgained WKU 540-465 in the game.
“At times, we had lighter boxes defensively, so they were able to run it easier,” Helton said. “I did think we rallied well and tackled and got it down. I say all the time I am fine with explosive plays. If the series ends with a field goal and not a touchdown, more often than not because of our offense we’re going to be fine. We’re going to outscore them.”
Still, improving the run defense has been a focus in practice this week.
“The run stop – we gave up (374) yards – that was unacceptable,” said WKU linebacker Niko Cooper, who finished with a career-high seven tackles against South Florida. “This upcoming week, we’ve got to stop the run and we’ve also got to get more pass rushing. We’ve got to push the pocket more, tackle more and just continue to play together.”