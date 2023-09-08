Tops regroup from tough start to down Bulls in opener
Buy Now

Western Kentucky junior linebacker JaQues Evans (center) and redshirt senior linebacker Niko Cooper (left) move in to put pressure on South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown during the Tops’ 41-24 win Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

 Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky’s football team has only met Houston Christian once before, but the connections between the two programs run deeper than that lone matchup back in 2016.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.