Hilltoppers bury the Miners
Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp blocks a shot by UTEP forward Calvin Solomon during WKU’s 74-69 win Feb. 4 at E.A. Diddle Arena.

 Joe Imel/joe.imel@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp has been named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season, the league announced Tuesday morning.

