Austin Peay Governors defensive back Shamari Simmons (8) trips up Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Kye Robichaux (8) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Western Kentucky running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter (2) gets around the Hawaii defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Western Kentucky running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter (2) gets hoisted up by offensive lineman Gunner Britton (75) after he made a touchdown against Hawaii during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Western Kentucky’s 2021 offense was highly entertaining with the way it threw the ball around, finishing first nationally in passing and second in both total yards and scoring.
The Hilltoppers have shown more balance offensively so far this season, though.
WKU is coming off a 33-30 overtime loss at Indiana where it rushed for 216 yards, including 135 from Kye Robichaux.
“I’ve told you guys from the beginning of the year I think we can do both,” WKU quarterback Austin Reed said after throwing for 329 yards and two touchdowns on 33-of-43 passing in the loss. “I have a lot of respect for what Bailey (Zappe) did last year throwing the ball around the yard, but I was very confident we weren’t going to be that kind of offense. We were going to be a really balanced offense that threw and ran, and I feel like we’re able to do that and I feel like that’s a strength of ours that’s going to come into hand when we get into conference play.”
WKU this season ranks tied for 33rd nationally with 39 points per game and 51st nationally in total offense at 448.3 yards per game. Reed and the Hilltoppers are 29th passing with 293.3 yards per game, and WKU ranks 82nd in rushing at 155 yards per game.
WKU ranked 121st of 130 teams with 101.6 rushing yards per game last year, but only four teams – Mississippi State, Stanford, Nevada and Virginia – had fewer rushing attempts than WKU’s 347. The Hilltoppers’ 4.1 yards per rush were tied for 77th nationally last year.
The Hilltoppers so far have rushed for 465 yards, and 34.6% of the total yards have come rushing – an increase from last season, when rushing accounted for 19% of the total yardage for the season. WKU has 97 rushing attempts, which account for 46.9% of its plays, after rushing on just 33.2% of its plays last season. Through three games last season, WKU rushed for 244 yards on 64 attempts, but in two of those games – at Army and against Indiana – it needed to try to work back from early deficits, while holding the lead through most of its three games to start this fall.
Davion Ervin-Poindexter has gotten the most touches this season, rushing 30 times for 103 yards and a touchdown. Robichaux has 202 yards and a score on 26 attempts, and Jakairi Moses has 76 yards on 13 carries. Reed has added 59 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
“All of those guys are studs, first thing about it – every single person in that running backs room’s a stud," WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. "It really begins – it doesn’t matter if it’s the run game or the pass game – it all starts up front, and coach (Zach) Lankford and those offensive lineman come to work every day, they make sure that they see every look that they can, they make sure that they are ready before they go into a game and I think they’re starting to reap the benefits of their labor."
Robichaux – a 6-foot, 215-pound sophomore who came to WKU as a walk-on last year – had 135 yards on 14 carries Saturday. He had just two carries for 7 yards entering the fourth quarter, but broke off big rushes of 59 and 36 yards during the final quarter. Moses had 45 yards on four carries, breaking off long runs of 29 and 19 yards late in the third quarter, and Ervin-Poindexter had six carries for 12 yards.
“I feel like any one of us can break out any game because we all have that ability, we all compete with each other at practice every day and push one another,” Robichaux said, while giving all the credit to the offensive line.
Saturday marked just the third time WKU, as a team, rushed for more than 200 yards in a single game in the last three seasons, and the fourth time the team has both rushed for more than 200 yards and had a rusher hit the 100-yard mark in the same game under Tyson Helton.
The last time WKU recorded 200 yards rushing in a game was in last year’s 59-38 Boca Raton Bowl victory over Appalachian State. Noah Whittington led the Hilltoppers with 150 yards on seven carries – he had an 86-yard touchdown run – while Robichaux had 67 yards and a score on 11 attempts. It was the only game last year WKU rushed for 200 yards or had a player cross the century mark rushing.
The year prior, WKU rushed for over 200 yards once – in a 37-19 victory at Charlotte – and had a 100-yard rusher in a game once – Gaej Walker had 127 yards on 17 carries against FIU. Walker had seven 100-yard rushing games in 2019 and the Hilltoppers hit the 200-yard rushing mark twice that season – at Arkansas and against Army.
Walker handled the bulk of the carries in 2019 and the offense struggled in 2020, but last year reps were split between Whittington, Adam Cofield and Robichaux – Whittington had 101 for 617 yards, Cofield had 80 for 371 yards and Robichaux had 66 for 322 yards. Moses added 27 carries for 141 yards.
“I think a lot of our guys deserve to play. As you go on throughout a season, there’s usually kind of a guy that steps up more as the season progresses," Helton said. "I think of a Noah Whittington last year – as the season progressed, he kind of came to the forefront a little more and got the ball more.
“Kye had a really good game (Saturday). Kye’s very dependable. But Jakairi went in there and had a couple explosive runs as well. I like our three running backs and we’ll continue to rotate those three. As we progress, one guy may get more reps than the others, but I kind of like how we’re doing the running back by committee. Each guy has different skill traits. I’m very impressed by what Kye did last week, but it’s a new week and practice determines what the number of reps are and the carries and all those kind of things. But I really like our running back corps as a whole. They’re doing a nice job.”
WKU is next scheduled to host FIU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Panthers are 1-1, coming off a bye week and have an overtime win against Bryant and a 41-12 loss at Texas State so far. FIU ranks 122nd of 131 teams nationally in scoring defense, allowing 39 points per game, and 121st in total defense, allowing 461 yards per game. The Panthers have allowed 173.5 yards rushing per game, which ranks 101st nationally.
“They’re big, physical – it’s a good team,” Robichaux said. “We’ve just got to go throughout practice, work hard, make sure we’re sound in all our little parts and it’ll be a good game.”
