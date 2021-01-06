Offseason changes continue for the Western Kentucky football team.
The Hilltoppers on Wednesday announced the signing of defensive back Tre Shaw, and WKU confirmed to the Daily News that receiver Xavier Lane has entered the transfer portal.
Shaw is a 6-foot, 190-pound redshirt junior transfer from North Carolina. The Ellenwood, Ga., native appeared in 22 games in three seasons with the Tar Heels. He recorded 19 tackles, including one for loss, and a forced fumble. He played in all 12 of the team's games as a true freshman in 2017, four in 2018 and redshirted and six games in 2019. He chose to opt out of the 2020 season before announcing his intention to transfer. Shaw was rated a four-star prospect out of Cedar Grove High School – the same high school DeAngelo Malone attended – by ESPN, and helped the Saints to a GHSA 3A state title.
Shaw is the second player to come to WKU from North Carolina in the signing class. Linebacker Matthew Flint has also signed with the Hilltoppers. Shaw is the second player to sign with WKU this week – defensive end Michael Pitts, a transfer from Cincinnati was the other – and is the 10th player overall to sign in the class. Eight of those are transfers.
Another Hilltopper might be on his way out of Bowling Green.
Lane, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound redshirt senior receiver, has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. The news was first reported by the 247Sports Transfer Portal Twitter account. Lane was an All-Conference USA Honorable Mention selection this season and was WKU's second-leading receiver, despite appearing in just nine games. Lane had an opportunity to play more after injuries and transfer early in the season, but saw his campaign come to a close early because of an injury of his own. He finished with 376 yards and a touchdown on 34 receptions.
He played in nine games in 2019, primarily on special teams, and appeared in the first five games as a redshirt sophomore, after finishing sixth on the team with 27 receptions and 336 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2017. Lane was a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and Scout.com out of Carver High School.
WKU has already signed receivers Jerreth and Josh Sterns – transfers from Houston Baptist, where new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley comes from – as part of this year's signing class. The Hilltoppers on Tuesday also received a commitment from Daewood Davis, a receiver and defensive back transfer from Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.