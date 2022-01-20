Western Kentucky added another player to its defensive line Wednesday.
The Hilltoppers announced the signing of Monmouth transfer defensive tackle Lorenzo Hernandez.
"My career boutta blast like bubbly," Hernandez wrote on Twitter in a post announcing his commitment.
Hernandez was listed as a 6-foot-1, 270-pound senior on Monmouth's 2021 roster. He played in 11 games with 10 starts on defense and was named Second Team All-Big South after posting 25 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and five sacks. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery.
He appeared in every game the season prior with 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks, after playing at ASA College in Brooklyn the year before. The Cherry Hill, N.J., native started his career at Villanova, where he redshirted in 2017.
Hernandez is the 20th player WKU has signed in the 2022 class and the fifth along the defensive line. The Hilltoppers have also signed defensive ends Marcus Patterson and Kylan Guidry, defensive lineman Keaton Law and defensive tackle Dareon Goodrum. WKU will be dealing with the loss of longtime starters along the line in defensive end DeAngelo Malone and defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin this fall.
TOPS ANNOUNCE COACHING CHANGES
WKU head coach Tyson Helton announced the majority of changes on the coaching staff prior to the team's Boca Raton Bowl game, but the program announced some additional changes Thursday.
Andy LaRussa, who has served as special teams coordinator and safeties coach the last three seasons, will now be an assistant head coach while also working as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.
Ben Arbuckle, Josh Crawford and Zach Lankford each added co-offensive coordinator titles – moves that were announced prior to the bowl victory over Appalachian State – while Arbuckle will be the quarterbacks coach after serving in an offensive quality control role last year, Crawford will be wide receivers coach after serving as outside receivers coach last year and Lankford will be offensive line coach after serving in an offensive quality control role last year.
The release also included the promotion of Scott Vestal to inside linebackers coach after serving as a defensive analyst in 2021 – a move that Helton had previously announced.
MYERS ENTERS PORTAL
Western Kentucky cornerback Cardavion Myers entered the transfer portal, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Wednesday.
The move was first announced by the 247Sports Transfer Portal Twitter account.
Myers appeared in 11 games for WKU last season with four total tackles. He played in six games in 2020 and 10 in 2019 – primarily on special teams in both – after redshirting his first year at WKU in 2018. He was a three-star prospect out of Piedmont High School (Ala.), according to 247Sports.