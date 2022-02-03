Western Kentucky's football program officially announced the signings of five players as part of the 2022 class on Wednesday.
The Hilltoppers announced the signings of safety Darius Thomas, linebacker Trent Zappe, receiver KD Hutchinson, safety Virgil Marshall and receiver Easton Messer.
WKU now has officially announced the addition of 25 players as members of the 2022 signing class.
Thomas is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound freshman from Miramar (Fla.) High School. He's a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and the recruiting profile lists other offers for the safety from Colorado, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Georgia, South Dakota, Texas A&M, Toledo and Western Carolina.
Zappe is the younger brother of record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe. He’s a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker out of Victoria East High School in Texas. He led the 6-4 Titans with 148 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss, according to statistics on the team’s MaxPreps account. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. He caught two passes for 25 yards.
Hutchinson is a 5-foot-7, 175-pound receiver from Harris County (Ga.) High School. He's a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, who had 12 offers, according to the recruiting service – Louisville, Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, Boston College, Colorado, East Carolina, Georgia State, Liberty, Southern Miss, Tulane and Washington State, in addition to WKU. He had 52 receptions for 1,009 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall, according to his team's profile on MaxPreps.
Marshall is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety from Cocoa (Fla.) High School who is rated a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He had five offers, according to the recruiting service, including Toledo, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Marshall and USF.
Messer is a 5-foot-10, 180-pound receiver from Christian Academy in Louisville. He rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 14 attempts for the 11-2 Centurions last fall and led the team with 1,254 yards and 17 touchdowns on 68 receptions, according to statistic submitted to the KHSAA. He also led CAL with three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. Messer is rated a two-star receiver, according to 247Sports, and the recruiting service listed Air Force, Eastern Kentucky and Marshall as others to have offered him.
