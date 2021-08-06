Western Kentucky has made a late addition to its 2021 roster.
The Hilltoppers on Friday announced the signing of Georgia Tech transfer safety Kaleb Oliver.
"More Than Excited To Be On The Hill," Oliver wrote in a quote tweet of the announcement.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound redshirt junior played in nine games with four starts last year for the 3-7 Yellow Jackets. He recorded 32 tackles, including four for loss and two sacks, broke up three passes and recovered a fumble.
He appeared in 11 games and made six starts at safety as a redshirt sophomore in 2019, finishing seventh on the team with 39 total tackles. He led Georgia Tech with two interceptions, which came against Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Temple's Anthony Russo.
After redshirting in 2017, he played in all 13 games in 2018 and collected 21 tackles – 2.5 for loss – while recording an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Oliver was rated as a four-star prospect and the 29th-best safety nationally by Rivals out of Oakland (Tenn.) High School, where he helped lead his team to the state championship game as a senior.
Oliver announced Feb. 18 on Twitter he would enter the portal as a graduate transfer and announced his commitment to WKU on Friday.
"When Life Unexpectedly Knocks You Down Make An Unexpected Comeback," he tweeted Friday in his commitment announcement.
WKU opened fall camp Wednesday and is scheduled to kick off the regular season Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin.