Steve Lutz introduced as new WKU mens’ basketball head coach
Steve Lutz, who served as head men's basketball coach the past two seasons at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, was introduced as WKU’s newest head mens’ basketball coach Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Jack & Jackie Harbaugh Club before a packed house at Houchen/L.T. Smith Stadium. Lutz replaces Rick Stansbury, who resigned following this past season after serving as head coach for seven seasons.(Photo by Joe Imel/joe.imel@bgdailynews.com)

 JOE_IMEL

Western Kentucky men's basketball coach Steve Lutz announced the signing of junior college transfer Donald "Don" McHenry on Saturday.