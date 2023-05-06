Western Kentucky men's basketball coach Steve Lutz announced the signing of junior college transfer Donald "Don" McHenry on Saturday.
"Don is a winner who comes from a great family," Lutz said in a news release. "He has been coached at a high level, he can really score the ball and he plays with a competitive edge. We are very excited to welcome him and his family to the Hilltop."
The rising 6-foot-2 junior guard joins the Hilltopper roster from Indian Hills Community College. In April, he was named an NJCAA DI Men's Basketball First-Team All-American. He was also selected to the NABC NJCAA DI All-American team.
The addition of McHenry comes less than a week after Lutz announced the hiring of longtime Indian Hills head coach Hank Plona to his staff. Plona will join the Hilltoppers as an assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.
In 2022-23, McHenry played in 34 games for the Warriors averaging 25 minutes per appearance. He was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year and picked to the Region 11 All-Region First Team.
The Milwaukee native shot 43% from the field and averaged 15.4 points per game. McHenry made 63 3-pointers on the year, shooting 36% from beyond the arc. He added 2.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest. The guard scored in double digits 24 times through the 2022-23 season.
McHenry had a season-high 35 points in a win over Highland College (Ill.) in January and scored 26 points in the Warriors' opening-round win of the national tournament. Between Jan. 14 and Feb. 22, he scored in double-figures in each of the team's 11 contests, averaging 21.2 points per game in that stretch.
McHenry spent the 2021-22 season at the University of Hawaii-Hilo. He started as 26 games as a true freshman and was named to the All-PacWest Third-Team, the only freshman in the league to earn postseason honors.
He averaged 15.2 points per game, scoring in double-digits in 23 of the team's contests and shooting 50% from the floor.
McHenry attended the Milwaukee Academy of Science for high school. He led the state of Wisconsin in scoring, averaging 38 points per game. He was named to the Wisconsin All-State Team and was a member of the school's 1,000-point club.
McHenry is the third new addition to the WKU roster since Lutz was named as the program's new head coach on March 18, replacing Rick Stansbury. Rising redshirt senior Brandon Newman, a 6-5 guard who transferred from Purdue, and 6-8 rising junior forward Babacar Faye from College of Charleston has also signed with the Tops.
Teagan Moore, a 6-5 senior at Owen County High School who signed to WKU before Lutz's hiring, is also still among the Tops' incoming recruiting class.
Current holdovers from last season's team include 6-11 rising junior forward/center Fallou Diagne, 6-3 rising senior guard Khristian Lander, 6-6 rising redshirt senior guard/forward Dontaie Allen, 6-7 rising senior forward Tyrone Marshall Jr., plus a trio of walk-ons – 6-0 rising redshirt junior Noah Stansbury, 5-11 rising junior guard Tyler Olden and 6-4 rising junior forward Jaylen Dorsey.
Guard Dayvion McKnight, last season's leading scorer, transferred to Xavier. Jamarion Sharp, a 7-5 center who led the nation in blocks this past season, transferred to Ole Miss. Guard Jordan Rawls, center Darrius Miles and guard Elijah Hughey also entered the NCAA transfer portal after the season.