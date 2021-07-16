The Western Kentucky football team has added yet another transfer this offseason.
The Hilltoppers announced Friday the signing of Ohio University transfer offensive lineman Thomas Aronokhale Jr.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Innsbruck, Austria, native announced his entrance into the transfer portal June 13 via Twitter. He announced via Twitter on July 6 he was committed to the University of Louisiana Monroe, but on July 13 announced he was decommitting from the Warhawks and committing to WKU.
"After re-considering my decision on where I am going to continue my academic and athletic career I want to announce that I decommit from ULM and that I am committed to Western Kentucky University!" Aronokhale wrote.
Aronokhale was listed as a redshirt freshman on Ohio University's 2020 football roster, but did not see any game action in two seasons with the program -- the Bobcats played just three games in 2020. He moved to the United States for his junior year of high school, according to a biography on the Ohio University athletics website, and attended Linsly School in West Virginia. He was named Outstanding Lineman of the Year and was the Block of Granite winner at Linsly School in 2018, and earned First Team All-Ohio Valley Athletic Conference honors in 2017.
Aronokhale is the 23rd member of the transfer-heavy 2021 WKU signing class, and he is the fourth offensive lineman signed this offseason by the Hilltoppers, who have to replace three interior starters along the line in Jordan Meredith, Seth Joest and Tyler Witt. WKU has also signed Nebraska transfer Boe Wilson, Bowling Green State transfer Cameron Stage and Tyler Junior College transfer Michael Ondelacy as part of the '21 class.
WKU is scheduled to open the 2021 regular season at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Sept. 2 against UT Martin. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.