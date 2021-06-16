Western Kentucky has added another piece to its offensive line room this offseason.
The Hilltoppers announced Wednesday the signing of Michael Ondelacy, a 6-foot-8, 320-pound redshirt freshman offensive tackle transfer from Tyler Junior College in Texas.
"I have so many people to thank for getting me to this part of my life," Ondelacy wrote in a post on Twitter announcing his commitment. "First off I want (to thank) my family for believing in me next I would like to thank god for giving me my abilities and next I want to thank Coach Rocco and all the Coach's at TJC for giving me a place to call home this past year and giving me the chance to play for them. I wanna thank all my teammates for pushing me at practice everyday to get better and helping me develop to (the) point where I'm at today. Thank you to all my past Coach's and thank you to all my friends I have made at my time at TJC. With all that being said I will be committing to Western Kentucky University."
The North Richland Hills, Texas, native originally signed with West Texas A&M out of Richland High School.
WKU returns two starters along its offensive line from a 5-7 2020 season with left and right tackles Cole Spencer and Mason Brooks, and the line is now being led by Stephen Hamby, who was promoted to offensive line coach from an offensive quality control role in the offseason. The Hilltoppers have been tasked with replacing three longtime interior starters in Tyler Witt, Seth Joest and Jordan Meredith.
WKU signed two offensive linemen before Ondelacy this offseason in Nebraska transfer Boe Wilson and Bowling Green State transfer Cameron Stage. Ondelacy is the 22nd player the Hilltoppers have added as part of the 2021 signing class.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the season Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.