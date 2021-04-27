Western Kentucky has added two more transfers to its 2021 signing class.
The Hilltoppers announced the addition of quarterback Carson Baker and wide receiver Kendall Abdur-Rahman on Tuesday.
Baker is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore that comes to WKU from San Diego State. He entered the 2020 season as the team's starting quarterback and appeared in six games for the 4-4 Aztecs last fall, completing 59 of 104 passes for 617 yards and three touchdowns and three interceptions. He was replaced midseason by Lucas Johnson after helping San Diego State to a 3-1 start and Baker got one more start at Colorado after, but split time with Jordon Brookshire, who started the team's final two games. San Diego State averaged 24.6 points per game and 350.8 yards of offense per game, with 151.4 of that coming through the air.
"Big thank you to Team Makasi for helping me during this process! I am excited to announce my commitment to WKU. Go Tops!" Baker tweeted.
Baker entered the transfer portal Jan. 25 and told Kirk Kenney of The San Diego Union-Tribune the decision to do so was in part because San Diego State was moving to more of a dual-threat system.
"After the season, we had meetings with our position coach (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jeff Hecklinski),” Baker told Kenney, according to a Jan. 25 article. “Basically, it seems like they’re moving the offense into a dual-threat system. They were up front about that. That was a factor in the decision (to leave).
“They told me that in the spring my reps would be limited – not limited but they were going to give the guys who fit the offense the chance more than me. I just felt like this is the right move for me.”
Baker played in two games as a freshman in 2019, including getting a start in the regular-season finale against Brigham Young where he completed 19 of 24 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown.
Baker joins a room that now features seven quarterbacks.
WKU brought in Bailey Zappe from Houston Baptist during the offseason after the Hilltoppers hired Zach Kittley as the offensive coordinator. Kittley served as HBU's offensive coordinator for three seasons before joining WKU's staff. Zappe has been the frontrunner for the starting spot and took the majority of reps at the team's spring game April 17.
Tyrrell Pigrome is still listed on WKU's roster. The starter for the majority of the 2020 season entered the transfer portal at the end of March, but remained with the team for the spring and has a spot with the team if he wants it, head coach Tyson Helton said after Pigrome entered the portal. He did not play in the spring game due to a medical condition.
Darius Ocean – who appeared in one game last year – and Grady Robison return after their freshman seasons last fall. WKU also added Louisville transfer Drew Zaubi and signed Chance McDonald out of Steilacoom High School in Washington.
Abdur-Rahman, a 5-foot-11.5, 190-pound Edwardsville, Ill., native, comes to WKU from Notre Dame. He was moved from receiver to running back in fall camp last year, and his only game action during two years with the Irish came in a 52-0 win over South Florida on Sept. 19, but he did not record any stats. He redshirted in 2019.
"Extremely blessed and excited to announce that I’ve committed to Western Kentucky University to continue my academic and athletic career," Abdur-Rahman tweeted. "I want to give a huge thanks to the (WKU football) program for believing in me. Can’t wait to get started!!"
He entered the portal April 2. He was rated a three-star prospect out of Edwardsville High School, and was ranked as the No. 30 athlete nationally and No. 7 from Illinois by 247Sports, the No. 40 athlete nationally and No. 7 from Illinois by ESPN and the No. 21 player from Illinois by Rivals.
Abdur-Rahman is the fifth receiver WKU has signed in its 2021 class. He joins HBU transfers Jerreth Sterns, Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff, as well as Oregon transfer Daewood Davis.
WKU has now signed 20 players for its 2021 class. Of those, only McDonald and tight end River Helms were signed directly out of high school.
WKU is scheduled to open the 2021 season Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin.