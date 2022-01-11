Western Kentucky has added a piece to its offensive line.
The Hilltoppers announced Tuesday the signing of South Carolina transfer Vinnie Murphy.
“New Chapter,” Murphy tweeted Sunday when he announced his commitment to WKU.
Murphy is a 6-foot-2, 300-pound redshirt sophomore. He played in eight games for the Gamecocks last season but appeared in only two of the team’s final seven contests. He appeared in three games in his first two seasons with the program and has played at both center and guard. He was a rated a three-star prospect out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida, according to 247Sports.
The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native is the 14th member of WKU’s 2022 signing class and joins other offensive linemen signees in Wyatt Anderson, Evan Wibberley and Luke Slusher. Among WKU’s 2021 starters along the offensive line, only right guard Boe Wilson was playing in his final year of eligibility in the Hilltoppers’ 9-5 fall season. Right tackle Mason Brooks entered the transfer portal before the team’s Boca Raton Bowl victory over Appalachian State.
Stephen Hamby, WKU’s offensive line coach during the 2021 season, left to take the same position at Texas Tech before the team’s bowl game and Zach Lankford was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach following Hamby’s departure.
