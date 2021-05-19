The Western Kentucky football team has added another transfer from a Power Five team.
The Hilltoppers announced the signing of Wake Forest transfer defensive tackle Mike Allen on Wednesday.
"Let's get to work!" Allen tweeted with the hashtag "GoTops."
Allen is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound redshirt junior from Sugar Hill, Ga. He played in 11 games across the 2018 and 2019 seasons for Wake Forest, but did not appear in 2020. Allen has six career tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and a fumble recovery.
He was a four-star prospect out of Lanier High School and the 169th-ranked player in the nation in the Class of 2016 and the No. 27 prospect in Georgia according to Rivals.
WKU lost a starting defensive tackle from the 5-7 2020 team earlier this offseason when Ricky Barber made the move to UCF, following former WKU defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin.
Allen is the second player on WKU's roster from Lanier High School. Starting defensive end Juwuan Jones also graduated from the school and is a native of Sugar Hill.
Allen is the 20th member of WKU's 2021 signing class and is the 18th transfer from another Division I program.
WKU is scheduled to open the 2021 season against UT Martin on Sept. 2 at Houchens Smith Stadium.