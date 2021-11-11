Western Kentucky men's golf coach Chan Metts announced the signing of Peyton Bonny to his 2022 signing class in the early signing period Thursday.
"Peyton is a great player and student," Metts said in a news release. "He works hard on and off the course, which is something we value highly in our program. He has really come into his own with his game in the last 12-18 months, and I think he is just scratching the surface of his ability. He has proven that by shooting some great scores in junior golf. With his ability to shoot red numbers, and what he can accomplish in the classroom, he will be a great addition to our program."
Bonny is headed to WKU from Trinity High School, where he was a part of the 2020 KHSAA state championship team. He tied for 29th individually in the state tournament.
In the most recent high school golf season, Bonny fired a 60 in the Central Kentucky Shootout at Old Bridge Golf Course in August. He finished tied for 22nd at the AJGA Justin Thomas Junior Championship that same month.
The Louisville native also earned a top-40 finish in the Future Masters with over 250 golfers in the field. Bonny was also named an all-region golfer.