Western Kentucky tight end Joshua Simon (6) carries the ball in for a touchdown against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Western Kentucky tight end Joshua Simon has entered the NCAA transfer portal, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.
Simon, who became the program's all-time leader in touchdowns scored by a tight end this season, now owns 14 scores for his career and passed NFL tight ends Jack Doyle and Tyler Higbee along the way.
Named as a second-team selection to the All-Conference USA Football Team on Tuesday, Simon has played in all 13 games for the Hilltoppers this season and has totaled 18 receptions for 258 yards and seven touchdowns (tied for second on the team).
WKU (8-5) is scheduled to face South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21 in the Caesars Superdome. It will be WKU’s ninth bowl appearance in the past 11 seasons.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound redshirt sophomore from Dalzell, S.C., played in just one game last year after suffering a season-ending injury in WKU's opener – a game in which he caught three passes for 73 yards and two TDs against UT Martin. Heading into the 2021 campaign, Simon was named to the John Mackey Award Watch List and was an Athlon Sports Preseason All-C-USA Second Team pick and a Phil Steeler Preseason All-C-USA Third Team selection.
As a sophomore at WKU, Simon started all 12 games and tallied 33 receptions for 370 yards and three TDs to earn Conference USA All-C-USA Honorable Mention accolades.
As a true freshman in 2019, Simon made an immediate impact. He played in all 13 games with six starts, finishing with 30 receptions for 430 yards and four scores. He was named to the Conference USA's All-C-USA Honorable Mention team as the C-USA's All-Freshman Team, plus was selected by The Athletic as a Freshman Second-Team All-American.
WKU also confirmed freshman offensive lineman Luke Slusher entered the transfer portal Tuesday. The Edgewood native has not seen action for the Tops this season.
Simon is the latest impactful Hilltopper to enter the transfer portal. On Monday, Tops starter quarterback Austin Reed – who ranks second nationally with 4,249 passing yards and 36 touchdowns this season – and starting center Rusty Staats had entered the transfer portal.