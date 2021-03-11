FRISCO, Texas - Western Kentucky met up with a red-hot UTSA team to begin its path in the Conference USA Tournament, but had no trouble slowing the Roadrunners down early.
The Hilltoppers blocked seven shots, held UTSA to 25 points and limited C-USA's top scorer in the first half Thursday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, before closing out an 80-67 win over the Roadrunners in the tournament quarterfinals.
"Defense, especially on (Jhivvan) Jackson and (Keaton) Wallace, was a big emphasis coming into the game," WKU redshirt senior guard Carson Williams said. "Constant effort and a team-defensive approach -- guys came out and gave a lot of effort and really locked up, especially there in the first half. It was a good team effort from that standpoint."
WKU (19-6 overall, 12-3 C-USA) will now play UAB in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday. The Blazers beat Rice 73-60 in the other early quarterfinal Thursday.
UTSA (15-11, 9-8) entered Thursday's game as winners in 10 of its last 12 games, including a 72-62 decision over Charlotte in Wednesday's first-round game.
The Hilltoppers got on the board first with a 3-pointer from Williams on the first possession of the game, but struggled to score early. WKU started just 2 of 12 from the field, but got a big boost on the defensive end and from its bench.
After Williams drove and dunked over Jackson to take a 9-7 lead with 12:39 left in the half and the Roadrunners answered with a 3-pointer from Wallace, Jordan Rawls knocked down a 3-pointer for the first of the Hilltoppers' 13 first-half bench points -- all from him and Luke Frampton.
"Those two guys coming in, they gave us a spark," Williams said. "That's what we really needed when we we struggling, so that was really huge for us."
WKU used a 7-0 run to pull ahead 21-13 shortly after and added an 8-0 run later in the opening period to pull ahead 34-21. The Hilltoppers took a 13-point lead into the break, 38-25, with the help of two free throws in the closing second from Taveion Hollingsworth. WKU ended the half shooting 42% (14 of 33) from the field and 4 of 12 (33%) from 3-point range.
But defensively is where WKU shined for 20 minutes. The Hilltoppers blocked seven UTSA shots -- five of which came from C-USA Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Charles Bassey and two from C-USA All-Defensive team member Josh Anderson -- and held the Roadrunners to just 28% (10 of 36) shooting in the first half.
"We watched a lot of scout over the last past couple of days," Hollingsworth said. "They just try to play through their guards and that's just what we tried to focus up on."
Jackson -- C-USA's leading scorer at 20.5 points per game in the regular season -- was limited to just three points on 1 of 5 shooting in the half after going scoreless in the second half of UTSA's victory over Charlotte on Wednesday. Jackson finished with just five points.
"I thought we did about as good of a job on Jackson (as possible)," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "He's going to score some baskets, but he has five points on 2 for 12 shooting."
WKU scored 15 of the first 20 points in the second half to take a 23-point lead with 15:17 to play -- its largest lead of the game -- before going cold once again. The Hilltoppers went over seven minutes without a field goal, but still kept their lead in double digits. The closest UTSA came during the stretch was 10 at 56-46 after a jumper from Wallace, but an and-one heading to the under eight minute media timeout from Bassey got the offense back on track.
It was part of a massive second half from WKU's 6-foot-11 junior center. Bassey had 17 second-half points, including two 3-pointers, and finished the game with 21 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Stansbury said during the game Bassey reaggravated a back injury that came in the team's win at Alabama in December, and didn't know the extent of the injury immediately following Thursday's win.
"It's very obvious we need him at his best every night, and the deeper you go, the better you've got to be," Stansbury said. "When he's playing like he played tonight, you know what it does for everybody, how much impact he has on this team."
Williams finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and Hollingsworth also finished in double figures with 12 points.
WKU pushed its lead back to as many as 16 five times after Bassey's and-one, before closing out the 80-67 victory.
Wallace carried UTSA with 30 points and six rebounds, and was the only Roadrunner to score in double figures. Jacob Germany and Jordan Ivy-Curry each had eight points for UTSA.