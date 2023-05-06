In the final home series of the season for Western Kentucky's softball team, the Tops split the Saturday action with a 5-3 victory over Louisiana Tech in the first matchup, while going head-to-head in 13 innings for the series finale and falling short 6-3.
In a 12-hit day, WKU's Faith Hegh picked up her second home run of the season, while Taylor Davis went 3-for-4 at the plate in the first ballgame.
In Game 1, the Tops scored first in the bottom of the third inning with a bases-loaded walk, advancing on a wild pitch, and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to gain a three-run advantage lead.
In the fourth, the Lady Techsters put a run on the board with an RBI single up the middle for a 3-1 game.
WKU's TJ Webster hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Kennedy Foote from third base in the sixth before catcher Randi Drinnon scored Hegh with an RBI single.
LA Tech fought back in their last inning. WKU senior pitcher Katie Gardner gave up a bases-loaded walk, while a sacrifice-fly plated another, but could get no closer
Gardner picked up her 15th complete game of the season, allowing three runs off eight hits and thre walk. She struck out three batters.
WKU got going first in the nightcap as Davis reached on base by a fielder’s choice and second baseman Kasia Parks scored off of a LA Tech error in the third. Later in the frame, Drinnon reached on another error while Hegh scored for an early 2-0 lead.
Giving up the first of two LA Tech home runs in the 13-inning matchup, the Lady Techsters' five-spot hitter came in on a 2-2 pitch to left field that tied the ballgame.
Hegh hit her seventh home run of the season with a solo shot to right-center field for the 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, LA Tech came back for the tie with an RBI double down the left-field line to knot the score at 3.
Going into extras, the Hilltoppers and Lady Techsters went five scoreless innings, tying WKU's longest game of the season with a 13-inning outing as the matchup with Eastern Kentucky back in March.
LA Tech went ahead in the top of the 13th with a solo home run from Katelyn Cooper. An RBI triple down the right-field line added two more runs as and ended the three-game winning streak for WKU.
From the pitcher’s circle, WKU's Kelsie Houchens totaled a career-high eight strikeouts, with three runs off five hits in six innings of work. Freshman Maddy Wood later came in for relief, pitching a high seven innings into extras while producing two strikeouts while giving up six hits.
The Hilltoppers are preparing for the Conference USA Softball Tournament next weekend in Ruston, hosted by LA Tech. The Tops’ seeding will be announced Sunday after all the regular-season games are completed.