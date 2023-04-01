In a battle for first place in Conference USA, Western Kentucky and Charlotte split a Saturday doubleheader at the WKU Softball Complex.
The Tops took game one 3-0, while Charlotte bested WKU with an 11-0 shutout to tie up the series.
WKU starting pitcher Katie Gardner completed game number nine with a 10-strikeout, three-walk performance in the circle, as seven different Hilltoppers collected hits on the night.
Picking up the only runs in the third inning, outfielder Brylee Hage knocked in a sacrifice fly into center field to drive in designated hitter Kaytlan Kemp to get the Hilltoppers on the board.
Later in the inning, Kelsey Schmidt reached base on a 49er throwing error, that later led TJ Webster and Taylor Davis across the plate safe for the final 3-0 score.
Webster went 2-for-3 as the only Topper to have a multi-hit game of the day, while Faith Hegh, Davis, Hage and Kelsey Schmidt all notched a hit in the win.
Gardner worked through a complete game and pitched a no-hitter through the fifth inning. The Bowling Green native completed her shutout with only one hit and three walks allowed, matching her season-high 10 strikeouts.
In the nightcap, WKU freshman Maddy Wood gained the second career start of her career in the circle, the 49ers got things moving quickly in the top frame.
After a fielder's choice turned into a Hilltopper error, the 49ers picked up two runs. They later came by with an RBI triple and RBI single to finished the opening inning with a 5-0 lead.
In the second frame, an RBI double down the right-field line boosted Charlotte's lead to 6-0 as redshirt-sophomore Kelsie Houchens came in for relief.
After two two-run home runs in the fifth, Wood reentered the ballgame before an RBI triple off a 49er bat solidified the 11-0 run-rule game.
Hage, Randi Drinnon and Abby Newman each tallied singles to break up a Charlotte no-hitter.
The series finales is set for Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex. First pitch is scheduled for noon.
