Western Kentucky softball split the opening day of the Trojan Classic from Troy, Ala., to kick off the 2020 season as head coach Amy Tudor collected her 400th career victory. To open the day, WKU (1-1) dropped a 3-2 decision to Lipscomb (1-0) before turning around and taking down College of Charleston (0-1) by a 7-3 decision.
“I thought we hit the ball well; we delivered base hits while also playing good small ball,” Tudor said in a news release. “I felt like we were really strong in the circle; Kelsey Aikey and Shelby Nunn both threw really well. They were both composed on the mound.
“I’m thankful for all of the players and coaches that have been a part of these 400 wins with me. I can still remember the first one. I’m just really happy to see the team get a win today.”
WKU and Lipscomb met for the first of three scheduled games to open the 2020 campaign Friday. The Hilltoppers struck for both of their runs in the top of the second inning. Kendall Smith led off with a walk before Kennedy Sullivan connected for one of her two base hits of the day. With two outs, Taylor Sanders drew a walk to load the bases before Taylor Davis delivered a two-run double.
Kelsey Aikey worked a no-hitter through the first 12 batters before Lipscomb broke into the hits and runs columns with a base hit following a dropped fly ball. The senior responded with two strikeouts to keep WKU in the lead 2-1.
Aikey collected her eighth strikeout on the following batter before Lipscomb added its third hit of the day. At that point, Shelby Nunn took over in the circle for Aikey and Lipscomb struck twice to take the lead before WKU got out of the frame.
Looking to answer, the Toppers registered three-straight singles to open the sixth inning from Taylor Sanders, Taylor Davis and Jordan Thomas. The trio were left stranded, bringing WKU’s total to 11 on the game.
Davis finished 3-for-3 at the plate with WKU’s lone extra-base hit.
WKU outhit Lipscomb 11-5 in the contest and owned four errors to LU’s one.
The last time WKU lost a season-opener was the 2012 season.
Game 2 saw WKU strike first again, as a bases-loaded ball hit by Maddie Bowlds resulted in a College of Charleston fielding error that allowed Thomas to walk after she led off the second game of the day with a free base.
CofC tied it in the top of the fourth after a series of three consecutive singles. The Hilltoppers answered when Thomas stepped into the box and sent a double to left field to put WKU back on top 2-1. Next up, Carter delivered WKU’s first home run of the season in the form of a three-run shot over the left-field fence for a 5-1 advantage.
Sanders got things going in the fifth with a single before stealing second and moving to third on a sac bunt by Bowlds. Davis followed with a squeeze that allowed Sanders to slide home safely. Two batters later, TJ Webster reached on an infield single before a double steal brought Davis home for a 7-1 lead.
Shelby Nunn earned the win in the circle before giving way to Katie Gardner for the final inning. The Tops outhit the Cougars 7-6.
