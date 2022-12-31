MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- It might be time for Western Kentucky's men's basketball team to make a collective New Year's resolution.
The Tops need make a few more shots, or least stop allowing them in bunches -- preferably both.
After losing for the fourth consecutive time with a second straight second-half collapse, the Hilltoppers head into 2023 sporting an 0-2 record in Conference USA play after Saturday's 65-60 loss to Middle Tennessee at the Murphy Center.
And just like in Thursday night's home loss to Rice, the Tops built a sizable halftime lead with stingy defense before it all came undone over the final 20 minutes.
"It's obvious in the last two games we've lost the game in the second half," said WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham, who was filling in for the second straight game in head coach Rick Stansbury continued absence due to a health matter. "We've got to be better in the second half finishing teams off. We've got to be better defensively. Overall in the game we were pretty good defensively. They didn't shoot a great percentage, but they hit 7 of 9 3s in the second half."
WKU (8-5 overall, 0-2 C-USA) built an 27-19 halftime lead by holding the Blue Raiders to 25% shooting overall, including a ghastly 7.7% (1-for-13) from 3-point range. The Tops did their part to help that along by altering shots and limiting second-chance opportunities in the first half.
Boosted by the return of starting point guard Dayvion McKnight after a scary fall ended his night early and E.A. Diddle Arena and required a trip to the hospital to evaluate a potential neck injury, the Tops could've led by more than eight if not for their own sluggish start.
After MTSU's Teafale Leonard hit a short jumper to pull his team within a point at 18-17, the Tops closed out the first half on a 9-2 run to stretch their lead.
MTSU (9-5, 2-1) opened the second half with a 7-0 spurt to pull back within a point, but the Tops didn't fall behind until Jestin Porter buried a jumper in the lane to put the Blue Raiders up 36-34 with 12:13 left in the game.
A frenetic stretch followed as neither team could miss for a five-minute stretch. The Tops buried six straight field goals, but the Blue Raiders countered by hitting seven straight shots -- five of those 3-pointers -- to grab a 54-49 lead on Jared Coleman-Jones' trey from the top of the key with 7:17 to go.
The Tops simply could not keep up on offense. Jairus Hamilton's layup with 4:05 left got WKU back within one at 54-53, but Eli Lawrence countered with yet another 3-pointer -- MTSU hit 7-of-9 from beyond the arc in the second half for a scorching 77.8% -- and a scoring lull over the next two minutes was emphatically ended by Lenard's dunk on an alley-oop. After WKU misfired on the other end, Elias King's layup stretched the Blue Raiders' lead to eight with less than a minute left.
Lenard finished with a game-high 19 points and Lawrence added a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Raiders, who outrebounded the Tops 47-36 in the game.
"They didn't really finish, particularly in the first half, they didn't really finish when they got the offensive rebound," Cunningham said. "For the game, they only had six second-chance points to our four, but it just keeps possessions alive and offensive rebounds are demoralizing. We've challenged our team because coming out of the South Carolina game going into league play, we were one of the worst teams in the league in rebounding -- I believe we were ninth out of 11 in rebounding margin and we were trying to change that.
"We outrebounded Rice the other night, but like we told the guys before the game. They're different than Rice. They're more athletic, they're longer, they're coming harder. They're going to miss more shots than Rice, and we gave up way too many offensive rebounds. That's a stat we've got to change."
McKnight posted a solid line with 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and a pair of steals.
"Yesterday when I woke up, my neck wasn't really aching or as much pain as just sore, so really today I woke up and I was able to go," McKnight said.
WKU sixth-year guard Emmanuel Akot finished with a team-high 14 points and Hamilton added 10 points for the Tops, who finished shooting 24-of-59 (40.7%) overall and 8-of-23 (34.8%) on 3-pointers, but hit only 4-of-10 from the free-throw line.
WKU also got some decent contributions off the bench, notably Dontaie Allen's seven-point contribution in more than 10 minutes.
"We tried to incorporate our bench more to give us a spark because I think our starters are really running into fatigue issues, particularly in the second half," Cunningham said. "It's definitely an issue that we've got to get better at -- come back Monday ready to get better."
Akot didn't agree that fatigue has played a factor in the Tops' recent second-half struggles.
"I think it's all mental," Akot said. "To start the second half the last couple games, we let teams get on big runs. ... So I think just staying focused throughout the whole 40 minutes, being together and I think we'll get a lot better."
WKU is back home Thursday to host C-USA rival North Texas in an 8 p.m. game at Diddle Arena. That game is scheduled to broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.