Thanksgiving came a day early for the Western Kentucky men's basketball team.
The Hilltoppers feasted offensively in the first half against Alabama A&M with some hot shooting and got a triple-double from 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp to come away with an 88-62 victory over the Bulldogs on Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"Make shots, makes the world go round," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "First half I think we were 8-for-11 (from 3-point). Didn't shoot it quite as well in the second half or as many, but still, 12-for-25 (in the game) -- we'll take those percentages from where we've been.
" ... The biggest thing, I was just pleased (because) I thought we carried our practice the last two days -- the togetherness -- into that game, and I saw that. I saw those guys that came off the bench, the (Isaiah) Cozarts, Cam Justices are a huge factor, and Sherm (Brashear) -- all those guys came in and added, too. We need that."
WKU (2-3) led 47-25 at the break and didn't miss much on the offensive end through 20 minutes. The Hilltoppers shot 69% (18-26) from the field and 73% (8-11) from 3-point range to pull away from Alabama A&M early.
Sharp led the defense as part of a historic night at Diddle Arena. He recorded the third triple-double in program history with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks -- the most-ever blocks in a single game by a Hilltopper. Sharp had nine rebounds and six blocks by halftime, while the Bulldogs shot just 28% from the field.
"I knew that I had to just run down the floor and get all the rebounds and just try to contribute to the team as much as I could," Sharp said.
Jairus Hamilton had the first six points the team scored as he found holes in Alabama A&M's zone. It was part of a 21-2 run that put WKU up 17 by the 12:32 mark in the opening period, and part of a 15-point night for the Maryland transfer.
The Hilltoppers extended their first-half lead to as much as 25 with a layup from Dayvion McKnight in the final minute of the first half, but Dailin Smith was awarded three free throws in the final second to make it a 47-25 game at the break.
WKU kept its double-digit lead for the entirety of the second half in the 88-62 victory that snapped a three-game losing streak against Minnesota, South Carolina and No. 11 Memphis.
In addition to Hamilton and Sharp, Brashear, Luke Frampton and Josh Anderson added double-digit scoring with 18, 12 and 11 points, respectively. Anderson flirted with a double-double, finishing with nine assists. The Hilltoppers finished with 27 in the game on 33 made field goals.
"I got a lot of open looks and the coaching staff and my teammates, they put a lot of confidence in me shooting the rock, so when you have that behind you, it's really easy to go out there and play comfortable and hit the shots," Brashear said.
WKU was without forward Jaylen Butz due to knee soreness in the win. In addition to Sharp, who got the start, the Hilltoppers had nine points and five rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench from Isaiah Cozart. Justice also finished with nine points.
"That was a pretty big spot to fill," Cozart said. "We definitely had to contribute in the ways that we could. ... Trying to get rebounds, playing as hard as possible to keep our energy up and stuff while we had to fill that hole."
Garrett Hicks led Alabama A&M with 21 points and Jalen Johnson had 10. The Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to North Alabama for a 6 p.m. game Wednesday.
"I think we did a good job on the head of their snake -- that's Johnson," Stansbury said. "He came in averaging 16 and a half, 17 -- had 30 at Cincinnati, now. He was basically no factor. He had two at halftime, got some second half. That's always important."
WKU is scheduled to return to action Saturday in a noon game against UT Martin in the second installment of a five-game homestand.