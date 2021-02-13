Western Kentucky continued its strong return to action against Rice on Saturday after concluding a 19-day layoff with a win the night before.
The Hilltoppers clicked in all phases in the second game and capped off a series in which it never trailed the Owls with an 89-66 victory at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“To come back the second night after not playing for 19 days, I didn’t know how we’d respond, but I thought our guys came out with some urgency,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “I thought we were about as efficient as you can be offensively.”
WKU (15-4 overall, 8-2 Conference USA) has now won six straight games with its third straight series sweep to stay atop C-USA’s East Division standings. The Hilltoppers returned to action with a 77-71 win over the Owls on Friday after having not played since a Jan. 24 win against Middle Tennessee.
Rick Stansbury was pleased with his team’s offensive efficiency in the first half it played after the long layoff, and the Hilltoppers did it again Saturday – this time for the whole game. WKU led for all but 51 seconds total in the two games – 27 seconds Friday and 24 Saturday, both while the score was 0-0.
In the second game of the series, WKU shot 56% (32 of 62) from the field and 50% (14 of 28) from 3-point range, and had 24 assists on its 32 made shots to 13 turnovers. Charles Bassey led four Hilltoppers in double figures with 21 points, while Taveion Hollingsworth had 16 points and seven assists, Luke Frampton had 15 – including five made 3s – and Carson Williams had 14 points and seven rebounds. Dayvion McKnight added eight points and nine assists, and the freshman point guard finished the series with 18 assists and no turnovers.
“My teammates – I know how to find my teammates, and I feel like lately they’ve been knocking down shots. Over the last two games, they’ve been shooting the ball really well,” McKnight said.
“It boosts my confidence a lot knowing that wherever I pass it to, whoever I pass it to, I’m going to get an assist.”
WKU started the first half on a 10-3 run and finished it on a 14-2 run, including scoring the final nine points, to take a 43-28 lead into the break. The Hilltoppers shot 55% (18 of 33) from the field and 47% (7 of 15) from 3-point range.
WKU turned Rice over 11 times and had a 12-0 advantage in points off turnovers by the break, while holding the normally hot-handed Owls to just 27% (4 of 15) shooting from 3-point range through 20 minutes – roughly 10 percentage points below its average entering the weekend, which ranked third in the league.
It was a steal from McKnight that ended in an alley-oop from Taveion Hollingsworth to Charles Bassey that highlighted the 9-0 run to close the half. WKU held Rice scoreless for the final 3:26 to take the 15-point lead into the break.
The Hilltoppers continued rolling in the second half, building its lead to as many as 24 with 9:09 to play after back-to-back 3-pointers from Frampton and Jordan Rawls, and WKU cruised to the 89-66 victory from there.
“It feels good, man,” Frampton said. “Sometimes you just get into that zone where you feel like you’re shooting into an ocean and any time you throw it up it’s going in. I was just happy I was able to hit shots when I did and help us get the win.”
Despite the result, the ending wasn’t free of drama. Up 87-66 in the closing seconds, WKU freshman Kylen Milton drove to the rim hard and made a shot while being fouled. A small scuffle ensued, leading to technical fouls being issued to Rice’s Payton Moore and Cavit Ege Havsa, as well as Milton, and the ejection of Josh Anderson and Bassey – according to NCAA rules, “leaving the bench area during a fight situation as bench personnel but not participating in the fight” shall result in an automatic ejection.
Stansbury said no penalty will carry over to next week’s series at North Texas, which starts with a 7 p.m. game Friday. Isaiah Cozart stepped in and took a lane violation on the ensuing free throw.
“You just don’t go score when you’ve got a lead late in a game like that – you just pull it out and go home,” Stansbury said. “He didn’t mean anything by it, but you just don’t do that. I made sure the coach (Rice coach Scott Pera) understood that and that’s why we stepped in on the free throw line so we wouldn’t score any more. You can’t have that situation happen.”
Quincy Olivari led Rice with 14 points, Cavit Ege Havsa had 12, Cameron Sheffield had 11 and Max Fiedler had 10. The Owls are scheduled to host Marshall next weekend.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.