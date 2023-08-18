Josh Sterns was never going to just give up.
Yes, a leg injury that cost the redshirt sophomore all of the 2022 season was discouraging – especially after a solid first season at Western Kentucky after transferring in with older brother Jerreth, not to mention quarterback Bailey Zappe and fellow wide receiver Ben Ratzlaff as part of a group that followed offensive coordinator Zach Kittley from FCS Houston Baptist.
That 2021 season provided a jolt of offensive excitement at WKU as the Hilltoppers reached the Conference USA championship game and capped a 9-5 season with a 59-38 win against Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl.
The benefits of that success were immediate for the majority of the Houston Baptist contingent. Zappe was drafted in the fourth round by the NFL's New England Patriots and has already started games, Kittley moved on to take over as offensive coordinator at Power Five program Texas Tech and Jerreth moved on to his own pro career – he is playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League this season.
Ratzlaff graduated after his walk-on season, leaving Josh Sterns and newly elevated co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle as the last vestiges of the Houston Baptist connection at WKU heading into last season.
The good times kept rolling for the Hilltoppers in 2022, as Arbuckle helped continue the Tops' explosive offense as the program found another star quarterback in West Florida transfer Austin Reed.
Sterns, who tallied 16 receptions for 118 yards in his first season at WKU in 2021, had planned to be a big part of that offense last season. But a leg injury suffered before the opener against Austin Peay ultimately cost him the season.
He's healthy now and ready to contribute as a redshirt sophomore. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound native of Waxahachie, Texas, is battling in camp to earn playing time at the slot receiver position.
“It’s been really good,” Sterns said. “I stayed on top of treatment and right now I’m still in the process of strengthening my quad a little bit. But I’m just happy to be back practicing. It feels good to be back after a long year.”
Sterns has work to do in convincing another new offensive coordinator that he can be a significant piece of the Tops' arsenal this season. Drew Hollingshead took over the OC role after Arbuckle departed to take the same job at Washington State.
Hollingshead has a first-rate combination in Reed – who led the nation in passing last year – and wide receiver Malachi Corley, the nation's top producer of yards after the catch last season. Dalvin Smith is another proven option in the passing game, but the Tops are still working to build depth.
“We need to find some consistency at receiver,” Hollingshead said. “I know who we got in Malachi and Dalvin and some of the others, but we’ve got to find that next group of guys and see how they react when the spotlight’s on them and the ball’s coming to them.”
Sterns has flashed that potential before. At Houston Baptist as a true freshman in 2020, he made the most of playing in four games by tallying 13 catches for 403 yards and four touchdowns. His 31 yards per catch led FCS by a wide margin and he ranked second with 100.8 yards per game behind only big brother Jerreth's FCS-best 113.5 yards per game.
He had a career game in a big moment, making five catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech including scoring receptions of 65 and 75 yards. Sterns also added a 38-yard TD catch against North Texas and a 65-yard touchdown reception against Eastern Kentucky.
Having Zappe throwing to him at Houston Baptist and during his first season at WKU was tremendous, but Sterns has yet to make a catch with Reed at quarterback – something he intends to change this season.
“He has a really great arm talent,” Sterns said of Reed. “I can’t wait to play a game with him. It’s going to be very interesting.”
To make that happen, Sterns continues the daily grind of practice to get ready for the season and hopefully work his way back onto the field at the slot position – not a given, considering the competition in camp.
“All the slots play an important role,” Sterns said. “All of us are able to play anytime we we need to, so I’m just ready for whenever they call me in and I’m going to do that job I need to do.”
Sterns said seeing Jerreth's success in the CFL – he's tallied 11 receptions for 112 yards in two games – has been inspirational. His older brother, who was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in training camp after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2021, kept pursuing his dream of a pro career despite the setbacks.
“It was fun to finally get to see him play again and he did really well out there,” Sterns said. “He deserves it.”
“It makes me believe that you can come back from anything, no matter what. Him doing that just shows me that as long as you trust the process, you’ll be able to do anything you want to.”