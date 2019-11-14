Western Kentucky quarterback Ty Storey wrapped up a memorable week by being voted the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Thursday.
Storey is the first Hilltopper in program history and only the fifth Conference USA player to win the weekly award, which began during the 2011 season.
After being named one of eight Manning Award “Stars of the Week” on Monday, Storey won a fan vote on the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Facebook page that took place over the past three days. It was not even close, as the 661 votes for Storey outnumbered the 412 votes for other seven candidates combined.
The other candidates were Shane Buechele of SMU, Joe Burrow of LSU, Chevan Cordeiro of Hawaii, Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma, Tanner Morgan of Minnesota, Kedon Slovis of USC and Jarren Williams of Miami.
Storey, a graduate transfer from Arkansas, returned to his former school and led WKU to a signature win. He completed 22-of-32 passes for 213 yards and a 69-yard touchdown, while also rushing 17 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns; all career highs in the ground game.
The Hilltopper signal-caller completed 68.8 percent of his passes, marking the sixth consecutive game in which he has completed at least 68 percent of his attempts. Of his 213 yards passing, 202 of those came in the first half when WKU built a 35-7 lead and cruised to victory in the second frame.
Storey marked the 11th instance of a Hilltopper being recognized as a “Star of the Week,” with the most recent occurrence being Mike White on Sept. 6, 2016, following his WKU debut in which he completed 25-of-31 passes for 517 yards and three touchdowns vs. Rice. Brandon Doughty was honored four times during the 2014 season, and then five more times the next year, when he was ultimately one of 12 finalists for the 2015 Manning Award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.