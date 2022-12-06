Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Upton Stout (21) celebrates a tackle in the Tops’ 20-17 win over the UAB Blazers at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
College Football News released its Freshman All-American Team on Tuesday and Western Kentucky defensive back Upton Stout and punter Tom Ellard were both recognized with honorable mention status.
Stout and Ellard are the first Hilltoppers to receive any sort of Freshman All-American recognition since Ricky Barber was named Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America in 2020. Current Hilltopper Joshua Simon also received recognition from FWAA in 2019 and was named to The Athletic's Freshman All-American Team in 2019.
Stout made a name for himself during his first game in a WKU uniform when he intercepted a pass and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown. It would prove to be the first of three interceptions this season by the Houston native. Stout finished the year with 36 tackles, 26 of which were solo takedowns. In addition to his three interceptions, he broke up two more passes for the season.
In his first-ever season of American football, Ellard punted 42 times on the season for 1,781 yards. Ellard pinned 17 of his punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line, and six of his punts traveled more than 50 yards. After a big performance against Middle Tennessee in which he helped the Tops claim the series lead over the Blue Raiders, Ellard was named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week.
The Hilltoppers are now preparing for the 2022 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, in which they will face South Alabama on Dec. 21. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN.