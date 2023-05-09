The Tuesday night woes continued for the Western Kentucky baseball team, which struggled in a 16-1, seven-inning loss to Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.
Eastern Kentucky totaled 16 hits off seven WKU pitchers to roll to the victory in the Hilltoppers' final nonconference game of the season.
WKU (27-22) has lost six out of its last seven Tuesday games this season.
“It’s been a long week, but we did win two on the weekend,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said. “We shouldn’t feel too sorry for ourselves. This is part of the amazement of what we have done this year -- where we are limited in some areas. I give those other areas opportunities tonight and (Eastern Kentucky) came in hot. We are who we are on Tuesdays. You notice we don’t win a lot of Tuesdays. There is a reason for that.”
Eastern Kentucky (26-24) did all its damage over a three-inning span.
Ron Franklin got EKU on the board with a three-run homer in the second. Will King added a three-run homer in the third, part of a six-run rally that made the score 9-0.
WKU got on the board on an RBI groundout in the bottom of the third, but the Colonels struck for six more in the fourth -- all coming with two outs -- to increase the advantage to 16-1.
“Everything starts and ends on the mound,” Rardin said. “If I am going to be throwing some different dudes on the mound tonight, then we are going to have different outcomes that what we’ve been having in a lot of our other games.”
WKU was able to hold Eastern Kentucky scoreless after the final three innings, but the Hilltopper offense was unable to make a dent in the deficit.
Jack Bennett took the loss, allowing three runs on one hit in two innings, dropping to 0-3 on the season. The Hilltoppers totaled six hits, with Ty Crittenberger finishing with a hit and a run scored.
“Our roster, and our quality depth of our roster, is what it is this year,” Rardin said. “It keeps showing on Tuesdays.”
The loss came 48 hours after WKU earned its fourth straight Conference USA series win at Florida International and clinched a spot in the C-USA Tournament later this month in Houston.
WKU sits 12-12 in conference play, tied with Florida Atlantic and Middle Tennessee, with two weekend series left. WKU hosts Rice this weekend before finishing the season at current conference leader and nationally-ranked Dallas Baptist from May 19-21. WKU sits two games back of third place Charlotte in the loss column, making the next six games crucial to seeding for the tournament.
“We are trying to win two this weekend and keep working our way up as much as we can,” Rardin said. “It’s great to be in it, but obviously these guys want to do more. We’ve got tomorrow and Thursday to get ready. We’ll show up Friday and try to put on our best.”
EKU 036 700 0 -- 16 16 0
WKU 001 000 0 -- 1 6 1
WP: Lawson LP: Bennett