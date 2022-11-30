CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- Western Kentucky toed that fine line pretty hard Wednesday night.
Hilltoppers men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury has long expounded on the narrow margin -- "that fine line" -- between winning and losing on the road, and WKU's 75-74 win over the Governors provided a prime example.
"You get up, you've got to finish games," Stansbury said. "We let them hang around enough, they made some 3-point shots that got them some confidence. When you're on the road, it don't take much to change the flow of that game. That's kind of what happened.
"But again, you go on the road there's no such thing as a pretty W. It can be ugly as you want it to be, it's a W -- we'll take that."
With WKU (7-1) clinging to a one-point lead, the Tops gave the Governors a chance when Luke Frampton missed the front end of a one-and-a-bonus free-throw opportunity with eight seconds to go. Austin Peay snared the rebound, whipped a pass downcourt and the Govs' Cameron Copeland let fly a 3-pointer that seemed to go partway into the cylinder for rimming out. WKU's Jairus Hamilton grabbed the rebound and the Tops snatched the win.
Down 33-32 at halftime, WKU came roaring out of the break behind Emmanuel Akot's hot shooting. Akot, who had just four points at halftime but tallied 16 in the second half, finished with a game-high 20 points. Akot was particularly lethal from the mid-range, but opened the second half with his lone 3-pointer of the night. Three more Akot jumpers, mixed in with dunks by Jamarion Sharp and Hamilton, pushed the Tops to an 11-point lead with 14:30 to go.
"I think we were just being aggressive," Akot said. "The way they were playing defense allowed us to get those shots inside.
The Govs closed the gap somewhat, but WKU kept pushing the margin with high-percentage shots. Jordan Rawls' layup following a Khristian Lander jumper put the Tops up 14 at 60-47 with 9:14 to go, but Austin Peay (3-5) was far from done.
Carlos Paez drilled a pair of 3s as part of a 12-2 Govs run that narrowed the lead to four at 62-58 with 6:33 to go.
Hamilton's two made free throws stretched the Tops' lead back to eight at 66-58 with 4:30 to go, but WKU simply couldn't shake Austin Peay.
A layup by Hamilton with just 1:07 to go gave WKU a 72-67 lead, but Caleb Stone-Carrawell answered with his own layup on the Govs' ensuing possession. Akot sank the front end of an and-one but missed the second with 29 seconds to go, and Paez drove through the paint and drew a foul before completing a three-point play that had his team back within one at 73-72.
Austin Peay sent Akot to the free-throw line on the next possession, and he sank them both. Paez struck again by drawing a foul on the Govs' frantic next possession, hitting both to set up the tense finish.
"They just started making 3s in that second half," Stansbury said. "Again, it don't take much to change the flow of the game. They make seven the second half -- 7-for-14 -- and it gives your team energy, gives fans excitement. When you're on the road, you've got to survive those runs that teams make."
WKU got off to a quick start, building a 9-2 lead early capped by Hamilton's 3-pointer with 18:07 left in the half. The Govs answered back with a 12-0 run finished off with a Copeland 3-pointer that pushed Austin Peay ahead 14-9.
Another 10-2 spurt by WKU helped along by McKnight's active play on both ends of the court gave the Tops a 23-18 lead with 9:27 left in the first half, but Austin Peay surged back with a 6-1 run to retake the lead at 26-24.
The Tops regained a slim lead and held it until Fauntleroy hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with the shot clock winding down to give the Govs a 33-32 lead at the break.
Austin Peay big man Elijah Hutchins-Everett had a good battle all night with Sharp and finished with 19 points and six boards. Copeland added 15 points, Paez had 14 and Stone-Carrawell had 12 for the Governors.
Sharp nearly tallied a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. He also tallied six blocks. Hamilton added 13 points and Dayvion McKnight tallied a strong all-around day with nine points, seven assists and seven steals.
WKU was just 4-of-12 from 3-point range, with top deep threat Frampton held scoreless on just one shot attempt. Overall, the Tops shot 53.7% from the field (29-of-54).
"I thought Eman was really good second half, the way he took that game over," Stansbury said. "J-Mar had his best offensive game. They took away Luke -- they just took him away, didn't let him get no looks, no touches. And teams are going to do that sometimes -- you've got to find another way to do it sometimes. And if you take away Luke, that means that guy's not helping out on J-Mar rolling to that rim some. That's what got J-Mar some dunks tonight."
The Tops are back in action Dec. 10 at home against Wright State. Game time is 6 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.