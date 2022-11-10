RICHMOND – Rick Stansbury got exactly what he was expecting with a trip to Eastern Kentucky to open the season.
The Hilltoppers battled past the Colonels late Thursday behind a 21-point effort from Luke Frampton to claim a 66-60 victory at Baptist Health Arena.
“Anytime you pass out T-shirts and free pizza, you know it means something and we knew what it was going to be. That’s why we scheduled the game,” Stansbury said. “We didn’t have to schedule this game, we didn’t have to play it, but I’ve been saying this all fall – there’s nothing better than going on the road and winning, that’s No. 1.
“No. 2, going on the road against a really good team in a difficult environment, it brings out the best and worst of your team. No. 3, it’ll galvanize you. And the last thing, and y’all have heard me say it all fall, I believe in our team and that’s why you play for 40 minutes. … It’s not easy to win on the road in college basketball nowadays, especially when you go somewhere it’s their Super Bowl – that’s why it was like it was. We’re fortunate and blessed to come out of here with a win.”
The Hilltoppers (1-0) scored the first four points out of halftime to get within one of EKU (1-1), but the Colonels pulled back ahead with a 9-2 run to get some breathing room. Frampton ended the stretch with one of his five 3-pointers in the contest, and continued on an 8-2 run – which featured another Frampton triple – to make it a one-score game with 12:23 to play.
WKU platooned five subs at a time most of the night, and the second unit came up big midway through the second half.
After Cooper Robb hit a step-back 3-pointer to give EKU a 49-45 cushion, Khristian Lander answered with one of his own. Fallou Diagne connected on a triple to give WKU a 51-49 lead – its first since the 15:19 mark of the first half. EKU quickly retook the lead with a 3 from Tayshawn Comer, but Diagne added a layup to put the Hilltoppers back ahead.
Former WKU forward Isaiah Cozart’s putback gave EKU a lead heading into the under-eight minute media timeout, but Jairus Hamilton connected on a 3-pointer to give the Hilltoppers a lead they wouldn’t surrender.
The Hilltoppers pulled ahead by as many as seven points on a Jamarion Sharp slam, before closing out the 66-60 win in the opener in front of 6,303 people.
Frampton’s 21 points – he was 6-of-8 from the field, 5-of-6 from 3-point range and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line – led a Hilltopper offense that shot 10-of-17 (58.8%) from beyond the arc in the win.
“I was just taking open shots, taking what they were giving me. I didn’t really force anything. I was just shooting open shots,” Frampton said. “Credit to my teammates for setting screens and getting me open because without them it’s not possible.”
Hamilton had 11 points and nine rebounds, while Dayvion McKnight finished with 11 points – including a key layup late – and six assists after struggling early in the game.
WKU limited EKU to just 33.9% shooting from the field and 32.2% shooting from 3-point line in the game, and 29.6% shooting from the field and 20% from 3 in the second half. EKU also shot 8-of-17 from the free-throw line in the loss.
Robb had 11 points to lead EKU, while Devontae Blanton, Michael Moreno, Tayshawn Comer and DaShawn Jackson each had 10. Cozart finished with a game-high 12 rebounds for the Colonels, who outrebounded WKU 44-36.
“We didn’t win the last four minutes. We didn’t. I thought when they went to their 1-3-1 and then Tae Tae started cramping, it changed in here. Our whole rhythm changed. We couldn’t get in a flow. Tip their hat to them,” EKU coach A.W. Hamilton said. “ … We put Tae Tae in there and he started cramping and we didn’t have our playmaker in the middle. We tried to get our guys ready for it, but it’s easier said than done, too. Jairus Hamilton is a pretty long guy now and you go out there and you look at that zone and he’s standing there and he’s pretty long, and Sharp – he’s pretty long, too.”
WKU trailed 35-30 at the break after a rough first-half shooting performance. The Hilltoppers started hot with makes on their first four 3-point attempts, but were shooting under 27% before an and-one from McKnight got his team within three with 4:00 to play in the opening period – McKnight started the game 0-for-9 from the field.
The Colonels stretched their lead again, but WKU made it a five-point game by the break in part because of a pull-up jumper from McKnight before the horn. The Hilltoppers finished the half firing 11-of-33 (33.3%) from the field and missed their final five 3-point attempts. They were also just 4-of-8 from the free-throw line, while EKU finished several tough shots and were led by Moreno’s nine first-half points on three made 3-pointers.
“I think it was just fighting with will out there,” Jairus Hamilton said. “It was a tough first half. … The first game of the year, we didn’t want to come out with an L. We knew it was going to be a tough, uphill battle, but we were here, the moment was here and we had to take advantage.”
EKU, which beat Miami-Middletown 137-52 in its opener Monday, is scheduled to head to Cincinnati on Sunday.
The Hilltoppers return home to face Kentucky State at 6 p.m. Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU will also face Indianapolis on Tuesday before heading to the Cayman Islands Classic.