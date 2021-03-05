Strong and steady winds proved to be difficult for the field at the Sea Palms Invitational, but Western Kentucky finished Friday’s second round tied for seventh on the team leaderboard. The Hilltoppers shot 15-over 299 at the par-72, 6,608-yard Sea Palms Golf Course.
On average, the course played 12.7 strokes higher for teams in Friday’s second round compared to Thursday’s first round. Six squads, including WKU, shot at or below par in the first round while 7-over was the closest any team got to par on Friday.
“Today was a tough day,” WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. “It was like playing two different courses. Yesterday was soft with no wind; today was firm with 15-20 mph winds. It was crazy how much harder today was compared to yesterday, on the exact same golf course. It created a great test of golf, having to adjust. I would like a few holes back, but I’m pretty happy overall. We should have a good opportunity tomorrow.”
WKU is one of six programs with two individuals in the top 15 as freshman Connery Meyer moved up the leaderboard and Luke Fuller held strong in his spot after the second round.
Meyer was one of six individuals in the 88-man field to shoot at or below par on Friday, compared to 27 golfers in Thursday’s first round. The freshman shot even-par 71 and moved up to tie for 12th. Fuller shot a 5-over 76 in the second round and maintained a top-15 spot. He now sits at 2-over 144 for the 36-hole total.
The remainder of WKU’s counted scores were 5-over 76s. Redshirt senior Tom Bevington and graduate senior Christian Tooley both carded that amount. Bevington is tied for 38th after birdieing his second to last hole, while Tooley is tied for 42nd after closing out his round with four pars and a birdie.
Senior Caleb O’Toole shot 9-over 80 on Friday and is tied for 47th. He closed out his round with a birdie on his final hole.
WKU will finish the event on Saturday with one more round of 18 holes. Tee times are to be determined.
