Western Kentucky's baseball team swept its Saturday doubleheader against Ohio University on Saturday at Nick Denes Field.
The Hilltoppers have seven games in a row for the first time since 2011 and start a season 7-0 for the first time since 1985.
The Hilltoppers won game one, 9-6, in seven innings, before taking victory in game two, 9-8, coming back from an 8-2 deficit in the third inning.
"After the first game, at least we know in a four-game series that we were going to tie it, so the idea was to hopefully get that third one," WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. "How hard it is to win doubleheaders is really hard to explain. We tried to give it away and they did a great job coming out aggressive.
"They were putting balls in play, and we got an outfield error. We kind of lost a little bit of our momentum from the first game, but then all of a sudden, the relievers come in and puts some zeros up the next few innings, and that whole time we are just chipping away. I have always said, if something is going to happen to us and it is going to be drastic, we want it to happen early in the game, so we have a lot of time to work back."
WKU left-hander Lane Diuguid made his second start of the season on the rubber. The junior recorded five strikeouts in four innings of work, while giving up two runs on four hits and two walks. Freshman Evan Jones relieved Diuguid at the start of the fifth inning recording a strikeout, while not allowing a single run or hit in one inning and earning his second collegiate victory in just as many appearances. Cole Heath made his second appearance of the season, taking the mound for the final two innings. The redshirt sophomore claimed two strikeouts, while surrendering four runs on four hits with no walks.
At the plate, WKU racked up 13 hits, with four Hilltoppers producing multi-hit efforts. Brett Blomquist had the only Hilltopper home run of the contest to the left foul pole. The sophomore went 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run on the day after subbing in halfway through the game. Ty Batusich and Drew Reckart each recorded two hits in three at-bats, each with an RBI and a walk of their own, as well as Batusich reaching home plate three times.
Lefty pitcher Cam Tullar made his WKU starting debut and his second appearance of the season. Tullar struck out the side in the first inning before surrendering six runs on six hits in the second. Jack Bennett, Nic Schutte, and CJ Weins saw relief action in game two, with Schutte picking up the first collegiate win of his career.
The freshman duo of Bennett and Schutte combined for four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, while surrendering two runs only coming in the third inning. Weins earned his second save of the season in the final frame with one strikeout, while not allowing either a hit or walk to secure the win. The relief staff held the Bobcats scoreless in the final six frames to help the Tops in the 9-8 comeback victory.
WKU compiled 13 hits for the second straight game, with four Hilltoppers producing multi-hit efforts. Both Tristin Garcia and Aidan Gilroy went 3-for-4 with two RBIs apiece, while Drew Reckart added two RBIs of his own on a 2-for-5 performance. Ty Crittenberger knocked two doubles in game two, giving him three in total on the day.
The Hilltoppers totaled just five walks on the day with most coming late in the eighth inning when the Tops drew three straight to load the bases and cross two runs to take its first lead of the game, ultimately leading to the win.
The Hilltoppers will conclude its four-game series against the Bobcats on Sunday at 1 p.m.