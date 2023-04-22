Western Kentucky's baseball team swept a Saturday doubleheader against Florida Atlantic, winning 6-4 in game one and 9-8 in a 14-inning battle in game two at Nick Denes Field.
This marks the first doubleheader sweep over the Owls in program history and first series win over Florida Atlantic since 2017.
With the sweep, the Tops moved to 21-19 overall (6-11 in C-USA) on the season, while the Owls dropped to 23-17 (7-10 in C-USA).
"We talk about 'care' a lot. We talk about energy," WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. "There is the energy of running out ground balls, but that is not what I am talking about. I think it coincides with the energy, the care and the fight to them. We spot them runs, put ourselves in a hole, and we come back again. The game is made that you have a visitor and a home team. Fortunately, we were the home team because you always have those three outs at the end."
The Hilltoppers trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning when Andrew Delaney and Ty Crittenberger hit back-to-back singles that jump-started a two-out rally, eventually crossing four total runs in the frame to give WKU the lead late in game one. Drew Reckart plated the first run with an RBI walk before two more runs came across after an errant throw from the Owls defense to tie the game.
Following, Tristin Garcia and Reckart executed a double steal to score the go-ahead run and give the Tops the 5-4 lead heading into the final two innings.
WKU left-hander Lane Diuguid made his fifth consecutive series-opening start and eighth of the season in game one of the doubleheader. The junior totaled six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings while allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks. Cal Higgins and Dalton Mesaris relieved Diuguid and finished the seventh frame recording 2/3 innings without allowing a run or a hit, resulting in Mesaris receiving the winning decision.
Cam Tullar entered in the top of the eighth after the four-run rally from the Tops offense to collect his first hold of the season in one inning of action, fanning one and walking one. CJ Weins earned his sixth save of the 2023 campaign, shutting down the side in the ninth and mustering a strikeout in the final frame.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers totaled just six hits. Lukas Farris hit the lone Hilltopper home run with a solo shot to left in a 1-for-3 outing with an RBI, a walk and two runs. Reckart had the only other RBI of the game with an RBI walk in the seventh in a 1-for-3 day with a run scored.
In the nightcap, the Tops trailed by as much as six through five innings with a 7-1 deficit going into the bottom of the sixth when a three-RBI double from Ty Batusich cut the Owl lead in half and make it 7-4.
The Hilltopper offense seemed to inch closer and closer throughout the final four frames, eventually heading into the bottom of the ninth down just one run, 8-7. With a runner on second, Batusich singled to left center, advancing Reckart to third when an error from a Florida Atlantic fielder allowed Reckart to score from third to tie the game and take it to extra innings.
After four and a half scoreless innings on both sides, Kirk Liebert bunted his way on base for a single when a throwing error from the Owls allowed AJ Fiechter to score from second base and clinch the series win for WKU.
Left-hander Devyn Terbrak took the rubber for his 10th start of the season. The southpaw allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks through 4 1/3 innings while claiming three strikeouts. Four Hilltoppers saw action out of the bullen in Mesaris, Cole Heath, Jack Bennett and Mason Burns. Mesaris, Heath and Bennett held Florida Atlantic to just one run (zero earned) on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 4 2/3 frames before Burns entered in extra innings. Burns notched his most effective outing of the season, fanning five batters in five innings without allowing a run on just two hits to earn his fourth win of the year and improve to 4-1 overall.
The WKU offense was quiet through the first five innings only amassing one hit off a solo home run from Ricardo Leonett. Reckart, Garcia and Batusich recorded multi-hit efforts, with Batusich leading the way in a 2-for-3 outing with a double, a walk, three RBIs and a run scored. Reckart totaled three hits along with two runs, while Aidan Gilroy and Delaney each added an RBI in the extra-inning, comeback win.
The Hilltoppers will conclude their series against Florida Atlantic on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. at Nick Denes Field.