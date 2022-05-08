The Western Kentucky softball team ends the regular season alone at the top of Conference USA's East Division standings.
The Hilltoppers capped off a weekend sweep of Middle Tennessee at the WKU Softball Complex with a 7-0 victory Sunday to claim the regular-season title outright.
"I think it's great. I think we came out here and we took care of business," WKU head coach Amy Tudor said. "It's hard to sweep any team. I was really proud of our girls and how they performed. We wanted to be hitting on all cylinders going into this tournament and we took care of what we could take care of."
WKU (35-11 overall, 17-7 C-USA) claimed at least a share of the East Division title by winning the first two games of the series against the Blue Raiders (19-34, 6-18), in addition to Marshall and FAU each losing at least one of the first two games of their series against North Texas and Charlotte, respectively.
"I think this weekend we just had to focus on what we do best and just continue to play our ballgame and trust that whatever's going to happen is going to happen," WKU pitcher Shelby Nunn said.
The eight-team C-USA Tournament is scheduled to be played Wednesday through Saturday in Denton, Texas, and hosted by North Texas. The top three teams in each divisions by winning percentage qualify for the tournament, as well as two wild card teams from either division with the next-best winning percentages outside of the six automatic qualifiers. The No. 3 and 4 seeds receive a bye and the top two seeds get a double bye. The first day of the tournament is single elimination, and it moves to a double-elimination format from the second day until the championship – the championship will be just one game.
The Hilltoppers are the defending C-USA Tournament champions – WKU rallied after a loss to North Texas in its second game last year before eventually walloping UAB 13-4 for the title.
The Hilltoppers were dominant in the circle to close out the regular season and claim the division title. Nunn allowed one unearned run in a series-opening 6-1 win Friday and Katie Gardner followed with a shutout in WKU's 3-0 win Saturday before Sunday's shutout.
"I think just trusting my defense is always a plus," Nunn said. "I'm just forever thankful for them always having my back. Katie did an excellent job and that's all we can hope for – carrying good momentum into the tournament."
On Sunday, Nunn shut out the Blue Raiders, allowing eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts in 6.2 innings, before being taken out along with WKU's other departing seniors for one last ovation at the WKU Softball Complex. Gardner pitched the final 1/3 inning.
"I kind of got a little nervous at first because I thought we were going to score in (the sixth) and I was like, 'Oh no, I wasn't able to do it,' " Tudor said. "They've done a lot for our program. Maddie (Bowlds) and Shelby have been here for five years, Jordan (Ridge) four and Bailey (Curry) one, but it's been a fun one. They've done so much for our program and I felt like they deserved that. It's a great way to send us out and to get us ready for the tournament."
WKU's bats broke the finale open early.
Jordan Ridge gave WKU the lead in the bottom of the second, after the Hilltoppers were unable to take advantage of a bases-loaded situation in the opening frame. Ridge took a 1-2 pitch over the wall in center to make it 1-0, and Brylee Hage drove in another run in the inning with a triple down the right field line.
The Tops tacked on three more runs in the third, starting with a bunt single from Randi Drinnon, where an error on the play allowed pinch runner Kasia Parks to score. Abby Newman followed later in the inning with a two-run double to right center to make it a 5-0 WKU lead.
Maddie Bowlds singled home two runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend WKU's lead to 7-0.
"Just getting our confidence ready, swinging at good pitches, swinging at what we want down in the zone and getting ready to go into the conference tournament," Bowlds said. "Just driving in runs, doing what we're supposed to do."
Kailey Ahlstrom took the loss for Middle Tennessee, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks in 2.1 innings. She had two strikeouts. Gretchen Mead pitched the final 3.2 innings for the Blue Raiders, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks. She struck out four batters.