Western Kentucky's baseball team swept its doubleheader against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday at Nick Denes Field as the Hilltoppers have won nine of their first 11 for the first time since the 2009 season.
The Hilltoppers won game one, 9-8, before taking victory in game two, 7-5.
“This is so rare – I mean we have swept doubleheaders twice now, so that is huge,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. “Obviously the job is not done, and we have to figure out a way for one tomorrow, but the big thing is that we have to look at what we have with pitching still.
"This whole weekend and all these non-conference games are all about opportunities and we have some arms that have to take advantage of these opportunities and grow from them, while they are helping us put them in the position to hopefully win.”
Right-hander Mason Burn made his third consecutive series opener start of the season on the mound in Game 1. The junior recorded two strikeouts in three innings of work, while giving up two runs on four hits and four walks.
Freshman Dalton Mesaris relieved Burns at the start of the fourth and recorded three strikeouts while not allowing a run on two hits in four innings and earning his first win of the season. Bryson Rigney, Jack Bennett and CJ Weins each pitched 0.2 innings in relief of Mesaris to finish the game. The three combined for four strikeouts, while allowing six runs on four hits and three walks. Weins earned his third save of the year, while Rigney recorded his first career strikeout in his collegiate debut.
At the plate, WKU racked up 13 hits with nine Hilltoppers producing at least one hit and five recording multi-hit efforts. Ty Crittenberger had a solo home run in the bottom of the second. The junior was 2-for-4 on the game with an RBI and scoring three runs himself. Aidan Gilroy was also 2-for-4, adding two RBIs and two runs.
WKU left-hander Lane Diuguid made his third consecutive Saturday start in the second game of the day. Diuguid recorded four strikeouts in three innings of work while not allowing a run on just one hit and one walk. Dawson Hall, Cole Heath and Evan Jones saw relief action in game two, with Hall – a Bowling Green native – picking up his second win in relief this season. In six innings, the three combined for four strikeouts while surrendering five runs on five hits and four walks.
At the plate, WKU compiled 11 hits, with three Hilltoppers producing multi-hit efforts. Crittenberger stayed hot, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a run and a stolen base. Tristin Garcia was perfect, going 4-for-4. The senior finished the day 6-for-6, reaching base every time he got to the plate (9 times). Kirk Liebert was also perfect in game two, recording three hits in three at-bats with two doubles and scoring four times.
The Hilltoppers will conclude its four-game series at home against Northern Illinois with a doubleheader on Sunday at 11 a.m. and the second game following at 2 p.m. or 30 minutes after the first game concludes.