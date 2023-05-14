Western Kentucky's baseball team completed the series sweep with a 5-2 win over Rice on Sunday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.
With the win, the Hilltoppers improved to 30-22 overall (15-12 in Conference USA), while the Owls dropped to 18-34 (7-20 in C-USA). WKU reached 30 wins in a season for the first time since 2011 and has won 13 of its last 15 Conference USA games after starting 2-10 in league play.
“Sometimes in life, not everything goes your way, you have not created a lot for yourself on a certain day, but yet it ends up not really being that bad of a day,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. “You know you just got away with it. That is kind of what I felt like today was. We did not get bunts down. We did pitch great, but we left guys on base. We were not very good on defense.
"What we still did though is, we found a way to compete. That is like the next part.”
The first four and a half innings saw just three runs scored combined, with the Tops holding a slim lead going into the home half of the fifth. For the second consecutive game, Rice had scored the first run. After a Hilltopper throwing error allowed an Owl baserunner to reach third, a single plated the run to give Rice the early 1-0 advantage, but WKU responded quickly. Ty Batusich was able to tie the game at 1-all after an RBI groundout, which was immediately followed by a sacrifice fly from AJ Fiechter, giving the Tops the 2-1 lead.
WKU scored three more times, marking once in each of the bottom of the fifth, sixth and seventh frames while the Owls tacked on just one run in the top of the seventh. Aidan Gilroy provided some cushion with an RBI single to right field in the fifth, extending the lead to 3-1 before a towering, solo homer from Lukas Farris put the Tops' fourth run on the board in the sixth inning.
Farris is the first Hilltopper to reach double-digit home runs on the season, now sitting at 10 in his freshman campaign.
A Rice RBI groundout brought the score closer at 4-2 in the top of the seventh, but it did not last long as an Owls pitcher balked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, scoring Gilroy from third and putting the Hilltopper lead back to three at 5-2.
Freshman right-hander Dawson Hall earned his seventh win, fanning five Owls in six innings of work, only allowing one run (zero earned) on five hits and one walk. Redshirt sophomore Cole Heath claimed his second save on the year, getting the final six outs without allowing a hit.
Gilroy finished his day at the plate with a 2-for-3 outing, two walks, one RBI and one run scored, while Andrew Delaney went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
The Hilltoppers will hit the road to Texas for their final series of the regular season at Dallas Baptist beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Dallas.