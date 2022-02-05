NORFOLK, Va. -- Western Kentucky didn't look like a team coming off five-straight losses in its road trip east.
The Hilltoppers followed a 19-point win at Charlotte on Thursday with a 77-60 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Va.
"It was very important, go ahead and get the losses out of the way. It feels good winning again in double digits," WKU sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight said. "With these two road wins, what's this mean to us? Back on the winning train and just playing our best basketball."
WKU (12-11 overall, 4-6 Conference USA) fell below .500 with a loss to Middle Tennessee the week before -- its fifth straight -- but quickly got back to winning ways in dominant fashion in the road swing.
"The biggest key is understand the situations. You don't get too high, you don't get too low -- you stay the course," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "Naturally when you get hit in the mouth a few times, that's when you've got to be at your best. It's easy then to do things that's not in character. Our guys didn't do that. We've held the course, we've kept battling and to go on the road and win at these two places is never easy."
The wins came with two solid defensive efforts.
After holding the 49ers to just 59 points to end the skid, WKU held Old Dominion (9-13, 4-5) to just 60, including 42% shooting from the field and 29% from 3-point range -- with one of the Monarchs' makes coming as time expired and the result well decided.
Jamarion Sharp highlighted the defensive effort with five blocks. The 7-foot-5 center passed the program's single-season blocked shots record -- the late Chris Marcus had 97 in the 2000-01 season -- and is the first player in program history with over 100 in a season. Sharp has 101 after Saturday's game.
"Honestly, (the biggest key defensively was) just playing at our own pace, not their pace," Sharp said. "We don't want to let them speed us up, so we have to play at our own pace."
The two teams remained close for the first 15 minutes, until WKU pulled ahead and never looked back.
Luke Frampton came alive with his first 3-pointer with 4:55 to play in the opening period, and stayed hot for the remainder of the first half to send WKU into the break with a 33-26 lead. He made it three straight 3s for the Hilltoppers as part of a 20-4 Hilltopper run to pull ahead by nine, before a Kalu Ezikpe layup in the final minute as part of his 10-point half.
Frampton was unable to keep the hot shooting going in the second half, however. The redshirt-senior guard made a jumper in the first minute of the second half, but landed awkwardly, came out and didn't return.
WKU kept the solid shooting night going without Frampton -- it shot 50.9% from the field in the game and 42.9% from 3-point range, including 53.8% (7-of-13) in the second half. Camron Justice had four of WKU's 12 made 3s in the game and finished with 18 points, while McKnight had 15 points, Frampton had 14 and Sharp had 11 for the Hilltoppers.
"Probably the only negative thing that puts a damper on this great road win is Luke," Stansbury said. "Luke is playing so good for us. He was shooting that thing from everywhere tonight. He went out with a knee injury and never came back. I'm not a doctor, but I don't know how good it is. We'll know more in the morning.
"For our guys at that point to stay together for the rest of the minutes it was. ... We stayed together for 19 minutes basically with those five guys and found a way."
Old Dominion cut the deficit to six by the first media timeout of the second half, but Justice knocked down a 3-pointer when action resumed to kick off a quick 7-1 run to push its lead to double digits with just under 15 minutes left. The Hilltoppers kept the lead in double figures for the remainder, getting it as high as 20 points in the final minute.
"I thought the key was when you're on the road and you're up seven, you've got to come out of the locker room and find a way to win that first four minutes and we didn't win it, but we only lost one point -- that was huge," Stansbury said. "We come out of that first timeout then, we go on a six- or eight-point run and kind of separate the game."
C.J. Keyser led Old Dominion with 19 points, Ezikpe had 16 and Mehki Long had 10. The Monarchs are scheduled to travel to Florida Atlantic on Tuesday.
WKU will also play FAU in its next game. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to host the Owls at 7 p.m. Thursday.