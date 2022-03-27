Western Kentucky's losing streak continued Sunday.
Southern Miss capped off a series sweep of the Hilltoppers with a 11-0, seven-inning victory at Nick Denes Field.
"I give Southern Miss credit – they were very good," WKU head coach John Pawlowski said. "They were obviously a team that we knew coming in that they were very talented offensively, pitching-wise. They played very well this whole weekend, give them credit.
"From our standpoint, we made some mistakes – made a lot of mistakes – and when good teams, good hitters, get mistakes and they have runners on base, they put a lot of good swings together and it seemed like when they were in very good hitting counts – two-run home run, three-run home run. Got behind the eight ball and never really had a chance today, and their pitcher was outstanding today."
WKU (9-14 overall, 1-5 Conference USA) has now lost six straight games, with four of those coming in its current five-game homestand. The first of those came Tuesday with a 9-8 loss to Evansville in which it gave up five runs in the top of the ninth and lost. The Hilltoppers have lost 10 of their last 12 games, including two of three games at Charlotte in its league-opening series last weekend.
"We're trying to switch up a lot of different things to try to see what happens and hopefully some guys will fill out the roles," Pawlowski said. "But we've moved guys around, we've tried and the one thing I know is we're going to continue to tweak things and move things around to see hopefully what's working."
The Golden Eagles (17-7, 5-1) didn't let up Sunday after a 10-8 victory in the series opener Friday and a 14-2 blowout in the second game. Southern Miss hit three homers in the series finale – it had 14 hits in the game – and finished the weekend with 10.
Southern Miss got on the board in the top of the first with a three-run home run from Slade Wilks – Wilks' fourth of the series – and didn't look back.
The Golden Eagles tacked on five runs the next inning with RBI singles from Rodrigo Montenegro and Dustin Dickerson and a three-run homer from Christopher Sargent. It was Sargent's fourth homer of the series, and he also had two doubles in Saturday's game.
Southern Miss added a run in the third, fourth and fifth innings – Will McGillis hit a solo shot into the bullpen in left field, and Sargent and Carson Paetow each had RBI singles – to make it an 11-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Hurtson Waldrep kept WKU quiet at the plate. Waldrep pitched the complete-game shutout, allowing three hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts in seven innings. Tristin Garcia had two of WKU's three hits in the game – both doubles. Southern Miss entered the series with a league-best team 3.19 ERA.
"Today, he was just dealing," Garcia said. "He had a pretty hard fastball, good changeup, threw his off-speed for strikes. We were just doing our best to battle in counts and he just got the best of us, I guess, today."
Devyn Terbrak got the start for WKU and took the loss, allowing nine runs on nine hits with one strikeout in 2.1 innings. Four Hilltoppers – Hunter Crosby, Mason Vinyard, Luke Sinnard and Dalton Mesaris – pitched the final 4.2 innings.
WKU is next scheduled to host Louisville in a 5 p.m. game at Nick Denes Field on Tuesday, before continuing C-USA play with a three-game series at Middle Tennessee next weekend.
Southern Miss is scheduled to host Louisiana Tech in a three-game series next weekend. The Golden Eagles, Louisiana Tech and Charlotte were tied atop the league standings with a 4-1 mark entering Sunday's games.