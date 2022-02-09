Western Kentucky will get another shot at Florida Atlantic.
After falling to the Owls in Boca Raton, Fla., three weeks ago, the Hilltoppers are set for a 7 p.m. Thursday rematch with Conference USA East Division-leading FAU at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"I think we just really locked in on a lot of film really, focusing on a lot of things they did well," WKU forward Jairus Hamilton said. "They had a lot more energy than us when we played them last time and they were very good on the boards – they did a whole lot better than us – so we've just been focusing on those things really in practice right now and we're just adding the new things that we've done lately to our game and just preparing to go out there and get a W."
The Hilltoppers' (12-11 overall, 4-6 C-USA) 78-69 loss to FAU (16-9, 8-3) came as part of a five-game losing streak that sunk the team down the standings. Meanwhile, the Owls have won seven of their last eight games – including an 81-62 victory over Old Dominion on Tuesday – and lead the East.
The earlier loss to FAU was disappointing for WKU. The Hilltoppers were flat for much of the game and the Owls used two late runs to pick up the victory. FAU connected on 11-of-33 3-pointers in the win – eight came in the second half and five in the final seven minutes – and outscored WKU 14-1 in second-chance points.
Five FAU players scored in double figures in the game – Michael Forrest and Everett Winchester each had 14 points, Alijah Martin had 13 and Vladislav Goldin and Bryan Greenlee had 12 apiece.
"Just being more aggressive on defense," WKU guard Josh Anderson said is a key for the second meeting. "Like Ham said, just locking in on film, knowing what guys can do what in terms of shooting the ball and driving, and just being more focused and locked in on defense."
The Owls are shooting 36.6% from 3-point range this season, with 9.3 makes per game. Defending the 3-point line was a struggle for WKU in much of its losing streak and it has allowed opponents to shoot 34.2% from deep on the season, but in its last two games – wins at Charlotte and Old Dominion – the Hilltoppers allowed just 12-of-44 (27.3%) shooting from 3-point range.
"That's a huge stat for us on the road because that hadn't been a very friendly stat for us," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "Now we're going in playing the best shooting team maybe in the league numbers-wise. Greenlee and Forrest and Martin and two guys off the bench – (Johnell) Davis and (Brandon) Weatherspoon – can really, really shoot the basketball."
WKU – which hasn't gone deep into its bench this season – might be shorthanded Thursday as well.
Luke Frampton left in the first minute of the second half of Saturday's win at Old Dominion with a knee injury and didn't return. An MRI earlier this week revealed no structural damage, but his status for Thursday was not known as of Wednesday afternoon.
"He did go through a little bit yesterday just to see what he could do," Stansbury said. "It's a mental thing, too, as well as a physical thing. Today's Wednesday, we'll see how he's progressed a little bit from yesterday and get him back out there and see how he is mentally, too."
Frampton had six points in the loss at FAU and averages 9.1 per game. He leads the league in 3-point percentage. Point guard Dayvion McKnight led WKU with 22 points in the first meeting, while Camron Justice had 18 and Jairus Hamilton had 11.
Anderson and center Jamarion Sharp have been important contributors much of the season for WKU – Anderson averages 12.8 points and 4.2 rebounds, while Sharp adds 8.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and has already broken the program's single-season record for blocked shots – but the two struggled in Boca Raton. Anderson was limited to six points after entering the game on a tear, and Sharp went scoreless in the meeting.
Thursday's game is an important one in the league standings. While FAU leads the East, Middle Tennessee and Charlotte aren't far behind at 6-3 and 6-4, respectively. WKU and Old Dominion are both 4-6, while FIU is 3-8 and Marshall 1-9.
WKU is scheduled to follow Thursday's game against FAU with a road swing to UTSA and Southern Miss. It'll also host Charlotte and Old Dominion and travel to Middle Tennessee before closing out the season with a series against Marshall that starts in Huntington, W.Va., on March 2 and continues in Bowling Green on March 5.
Thursday's game will be broadcast on ESPN+.