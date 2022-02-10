Western Kentucky didn't bring its best game to Boca Raton, Fla., for its first meeting with Florida Atlantic.
The Hilltoppers weren't about to let it happen again on their home floor.
WKU came out energized and took down FAU 76-69 in the rematch Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena for its third straight win.
"It's fun playing at Diddle, having the fans here -- that's already momentum," WKU sophomore point guard Dayvion McKnight said. "Road wins -- it's hard to win down there, and if you're not on your best game, you're going to lose like we did. I feel like we brought a lot of energy. It was a good win for us."
It was an important win for the Hilltoppers (13-11 overall, 5-6 Conference USA). WKU has battled back after a five-game skid to get within one game of .500 in league play, and did so by knocking off the East Division-leading Owls (15-10, 8-4) and road wins at Charlotte and Old Dominion last week.
The Hilltoppers brought the energy from the opening tip Thursday, after a lackluster performance in a 78-69 loss to the Owls on Jan. 20 that came as part of the losing streak. WKU forced a shot clock violation on the game's opening possession and got an alley-oop from Jairus Hamilton to Jamarion Sharp for the game's first points after the 7-foot-5 center was held scoreless in the first meeting between the two teams, and it kickstarted a big night for the big man.
"Anytime you get a dunk or a 3, that fuels everybody and for him (Sharp), for sure (that set the tone). He didn't score a basket the last game," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. " ... He was good. When he's like that, he's a major factor."
WKU held the lead until FAU went on a 12-2 run starting at the 14:01 mark in the half -- Johnell Davis had the Owls' first seven points of the stretch off the bench and Michael Forrest the final five -- but despite a struggle offensively during the stretch, the Hilltoppers kept within striking distance with defense, holding FAU scoreless from the under 12-minute media timeout to the under 8-minute media timeout.
The Hilltoppers found some offense late in the half, closing on a 10-0 run to take a 30-27 lead into the break, while remaining strong defensively -- WKU bookended the half with another forced shot clock violation on FAU's last possession.
WKU stretched the run to 15-0 by scoring the first five points of the second half, and stretched its lead to double digits on four occasions in the second half -- with 13:16 to play on a layup from Dayvion McKnight to end a 5-0 run, with 11:58 to play when Camron Justice answered a 3-pointer from Alijah Martin with one of his own, with 9:23 to play with a personal 5-0 run from McKnight and with 5:06 to play on a dunk from Sharp.
The Hilltoppers held the lead from there -- FAU got as close as four points in the closing minutes on a 3-pointer from Bryan Greenlee, but WKU pushed the lead back to eight in the final minute before closing out the 76-69 win.
Justice had 19 points to lead WKU, while McKnight had 18, Sharp had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks and Hamilton had 12 points and nine rebounds. Luke Frampton -- who has been battling a knee injury sustained early in the second half of WKU's previous game at Old Dominion -- got the start and had three points in limited minutes.
"Great team effort," Stansbury said. "We need to try to get Luke back for Saturday. We need that other piece out there just from a depth standpoint."
It was a major turnaround from the first meeting for Sharp, who was scoreless with five rebounds in Florida. FAU center Vladislav Goldin had 12 points and six rebounds in the first meeting and was limited to just four points and four rebounds Thursday.
"Ever since after that game I told myself I can't wait until we play them again because this is not my best game," Sharp said. "I'm going to show you my best game and I did that tonight."
Forrest led FAU with 20 points, Martin had 12 and Greenlee had 10. The Owls are scheduled to host North Texas next Thursday.
WKU will now hit the road as part of a stretch of three games in five days. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to play a 3 p.m. game at UTSA on Saturday, before a 7 p.m. game at Southern Miss on Monday -- the game was originally scheduled for Dec. 30, but postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Golden Eagles' program.