Make it six in a row for Western Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers posted another efficient offensive night and closed out Charlotte 77-67 on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena to sweep the season series.
"To start the second half they really came and offensively they picked up their intensity, were making some good passes on the back cuts and maybe we weren't as locked in as we needed to be, but down the stretch we got it done and we got a win," WKU guard Camron Justice said.
WKU (16-11 overall, 8-6 Conference USA) bounced back from a five-game losing streak to now win six straight -- a stretch that started Feb. 3 with a 78-59 victory over the 49ers in Charlotte, N.C.
While not nearly as lopsided a score in the second meeting, the result was the same for the Hilltoppers on Thursday.
WKU had an efficient offensive night to come away with the win, shooting 55% from the field and 58% from the 3-point line, while recording 13 assists to just eight turnovers. Dayvion McKnight led the Hilltoppers in scoring for the second straight game, finishing with 22 points, three rebounds and five assists. Camron Justice added 20 points -- including five made triples -- four rebounds and seven assists. Charlotte native Jairus Hamilton added 15 points and seven rebounds against his hometown team.
"Our guys found a way. Every time that game got close, we would respond," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "Different people. Dayvy was terrific as always. Cam was terrific. I thought Jairus played really well and we did it second half a long stretch without Jairus.
" ... This time of year -- it's our fourth game in eight days -- you've got to find a way to grind them out, and that's what we did. When you look at the stats, I think we shoot 55% for the game again. I know we're leading the league in field goal percentage, but we've been really good there in those areas."
After being limited to just 19 first-half points in the first meeting, the 49ers came out hot and jumped out to an early 8-2 lead, but the Hilltoppers surged ahead with a 20-5 run that took place primarily between the under-16 minute media timeout and the under-12 media timeout.
The Hilltoppers had a hot shooting half, knocking down 60% of the shots they took and 62% of their 3-point attempts, after entering the game firing 43% from deep during the current winning streak. WKU's final 12 points of the period came from beyond the arc, including the final two from McKnight -- with one a buzzer beater -- to take a 47-36 lead into the break, and the Hilltoppers didn't relinquish the lead from there.
McKnight led WKU with 16 points in the first half, while limiting Charlotte leading scorer Jahmir Young to four. Young -- the third-leading scorer in C-USA at 19.5 points per game -- had 17 points against the Hilltoppers in the first meeting, including six in the first half. Austin Butler had 13 first-half points, including 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range, to help keep the 49ers in it.
"(Young is) a good player. He's one the top players in the league," McKnight said. "Guarding him, you just can't take any plays off. Even when he don't got the ball, he has the ball, he knows when he's going to get it and he's looking to score."
Butler finished with 21 points to lead Charlotte, while Young had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Aly Khalifa had 12 points. The 49ers are next scheduled to play Marshall in Huntington, W.Va., on Saturday.
Charlotte got as close as two twice -- once at the end of a 7-0 run with 9:17 to play that was ended by two free throws from McKnight and again right after with a jumper from Robert Braswell with 8:05 to go -- but the Hilltoppers answered with an alley-oop from Justice to Jamarion Sharp and a 3-pointer from Justice to push their lead back to seven.
"That was the reason I was brought back in this situation, was to be a leader and be a guy we can go to in crunch time," Justice said. "Basketball is a game of runs. It's just like anything -- there's going to be ups and downs and ebbs and flows, and it's about whether you can withstand the ebbs and flows and ups and downs. A testament to a good team is withstanding the downs and then coming back and sparking back and ending the game out."
WKU maintained a lead from there, growing it as high as 12 in the final minute with a 7-0 run -- the final five points of which came from Justice to help close out the 77-67 victory.
The Hilltoppers remain third in C-USA's East Division with an 8-6 record. Middle Tennessee is in the top spot and topped FIU on Thursday in Miami to improve to 9-3 in league play, while FAU lost to North Texas in Boca Raton, Fla., to fall to 8-5 in C-USA play.
WKU is scheduled to host Old Dominion at 6 p.m. Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers beat the Monarchs 77-60 in Norfolk, Va., on Feb. 5.