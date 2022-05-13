The Western Kentucky softball team will play for the Conference USA Tournament championship.
The Hilltoppers took down Louisiana Tech 5-1 in their second game Friday at Lovelace Stadium in Denton, Texas, to advance to Saturday's championship.
WKU (38-12) will face the tournament's No. 2 seed, North Texas, in the final, which is scheduled to begin at noon CT Saturday. The Hilltoppers opened the tournament with a loss to Charlotte on Wednesday, but came back to beat FAU and Marshall in elimination games Thursday and Friday before the victory over the Lady Techsters -- the regular-season C-USA champions and top overall seed for the tournament.
Katie Gardner shined in the circle for the Hilltoppers, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in the complete-game victory.
The Hilltoppers took a lead in the top of the second with a solo home run from Taylor Sanders, before tacking on two more with RBI doubles from Maddie Bowlds and Jordan Ridge.
Louisiana Tech scored its only run on a fielder's choice hit by Kylie Neel in the third.
Kennedy Foote added some insurance with a solo homer in the fourth, and Ridge made it 5-1 in the sixth when she scored on a wild pitch.
Audrey Pickett allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk in the loss. She struck out two batters.
WKU -- the defending C-USA Tournament champion -- has not faced North Texas this season.
The Hilltoppers' bats were hot earlier Friday to advance to the game against Louisiana Tech. WKU started early and beat Marshall 9-5 in Friday's earlier elimination game.
WKU put up five runs in the first inning of Thursday's win over the Owls, and followed with another five-run first inning Friday against the Thundering Herd.
Ridge opened the scoring with an RBI single to left and Taylor Davis added the second run on a Marshall error. Randi Drinnon made it 3-0 with a single, and Bailey Curry hit a two-run homer to left center to make it a 5-0 Hilltopper lead.
The Hilltoppers added three more runs the following inning with a two-run double from Ridge and an RBI single from Curry.
Marshall got a run back in the third with a home run from Grace Chelemen and made it an 8-3 game with a two-run homer from Lauren Love in the top of the fourth.
Marshall added two more runs in the top of the sixth by scoring on a ball hit by Katie Adams and a single from Chelemen, but Shelby Nunn stopped the Herd from there.
Nunn allowed five runs -- four earned -- on 10 hits and two walks with four strikeouts in the complete-game victory.
Sydney Nester took the loss for Marshall, allowing eight runs on six hits and two walks in 1.1 innings. B McCown allowed one unearned run on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 4.2 innings.