The Western Kentucky softball team will have an opportunity to claim a Conference USA East Division title outright Sunday.
The Hilltoppers beat Middle Tennessee 3-0 Saturday in the second game of the series at the WKU Softball Complex to earn at least a share of the regular-season division title.
WKU (34-11 overall, 16-7 C-USA) entered the weekend tied atop the East with Marshall and FAU, but with wins over the Blue Raiders (19-33, 6-17) in the first two games of the series in combination with a Marshall extra-inning loss at North Texas on Friday and a Charlotte victory over FAU on Saturday, the Hilltoppers are in the top spot entering the final day. The C-USA Tournament is scheduled to start Wednesday with a May 14 championship game. The tournament will be played in Denton, Texas, with North Texas the host.
Katie Gardner pitched the complete-game shutout for WKU. She allowed five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in seven innings.
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, when Abby Newman opened the frame with a single and eventually scored on an error to make it 1-0.
The Hilltoppers added two insurance runs the following inning. Bailey Curry led things off with a double down the left field line and Jordan Ridge made it 2-0 with triple to right. After Newman walked and a TJ Webster sacrifice bunt, Brylee Hage added another run with an RBI single to left. The inning ended on the play when Newman was tagged out at home.
Claire Woods kept Middle Tennessee in the game much of the day, allowing two runs – one earned – on five hits and two walks with a strikeout in five innings. Danielle Taitt allowed a run on two hits and a walk in an inning.
The final game of the series is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex.
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.