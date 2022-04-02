After hitting five home runs in Friday’s series-opening win over FIU, the Hilltoppers batted past the Panthers 7-5 at the WKU Softball Complex.
WKU (24-7 overall, 8-3 Conference USA) opened the scoring in the third inning when Brylee Hage doubled down the left-field line, and added to its lead with an RBI single from Jordan Ridge in the inning.
The Hilltoppers posted a four-run fourth inning to make it 6-0 with RBI singles from Taylor Davis and Hage, before a two-run double from Taylor Sanders, who had started a string of back-to-back-to-back Hilltopper homers in the third inning of Friday’s 9-5 victory.
TJ Webster grew WKU’s led to seven with an RBI ground out in the fifth, before the Panthers attempted a comeback bid.
FIU (15-19, 1-7) made it a three-run game with a four-run sixth inning. Venessa Gallegos got the Panthers on the board with an RBI single and Hanna Johanning knocked a three-run homer to left to make it 7-4.
The Panthers added a run with two down in the top of the seventh with a double from Brittany Phillips, but it’s as close as FIU came as Kelsie Houchens induced a groundout to first to finish off the 7-5 victory.
Katie Gardner picked up the win, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings. Houchens allowed two runs on three hits in two innings.
Kendahl Dunford took the loss, allowing six runs – five earned – on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Brooklynn Linneman allowed a run on two hits and four walks in two innings, and Alexys Lawson recorded a strikeout in a third of an inning.
The series finale is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
